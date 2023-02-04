ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys basketball team gradually pulled away from Clinton throughout Friday’s home Southeastern Athletic Conference contest, resulting in a 53-33 win.

The Bulldogs’ win, combined with losses by both Red Springs and East Bladen Friday, moves St. Pauls (12-10, 8-2 Southeastern) into solo first place in the Southeastern standings with two games remaining. Red Springs, East Bladen and West Bladen all sit one game back at 7-3 in league play.

St. Pauls led Clinton (3-17, 0-11 Southeastern) 16-12 after the first quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 39-27 at the end of the third.

Elijah Blanding scored 21 points to pace the Bulldogs, Tyson Thompson scored nine and Lukus Osborne had seven.

Josiah McLaurin led Clinton with 18 points.

St. Pauls plays Tuesday at West Bladen.

Thompson leads Lady Bulldogs past Dark Horses

Jakieya Thompson recorded a rare points-rebounds-steals triple-double Friday, propelling the St. Pauls girls basketball team to a 63-33 win over visiting Clinton.

Thompson scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and 10 steals, while also dishing six assists.

Jashontae Harris scored 23 points with six rebounds, four assists and six steals for St. Pauls (15-4, 9-1 Southeastern), Julianna Bell had seven points with six rebounds, Aniyah Easterling had six points with five steals and Zakoreya Davis had five points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

St. Pauls remains in a loss-column tie with Fairmont atop the Southeastern standings with one loss each; St. Pauls has two games remaining and Fairmont has one.

Brockington, Pirates dominate Douglas Byrd

Behind a triple-double from J.B. Brockington, the Lumberton boys basketball team earned a 78-33 win over Douglas Byrd Friday.

Brockington scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and 13 assists to accomplish the feat, and also had six steals.

Tre Lewis had 12 points with seven rebounds for Lumberton (19-3, 11-1 United-8 Conference), Jacob Hammonds had 12 points and Cobe Oxendine scored 11.

In other local action Friday, West Bladen defeated Red Springs 66-55 in overtime, outscoring the Red Devils 15-4 in the extra session. In the girls game, Red Springs beat West Bladen 54-42.