PSRC Association of Educational Office Professionals to hold golf tournament

The Public Schools of Robeson County Association of Educational Office Professionals will hold its 16th Annual Golf Tournament March 3. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

Registration forms and checks are available at robeson.k12.nc.us and can be mailed to Rosa L. Locklear or Emma Carter at PSRCEOP, 4045 Deep Branch Road, Lumberton, NC 28360.

The cost per golfer is $60. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for seniors and an office professional with the Public Schools of Robeson County. Sponsorship includes $100 hole sponsors and $50 cart sponsors.

For more information, email Rosa Locklear at [email protected] .

Fairmont Golf Club news

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Larry Lynn Locklear and Bob Antone. The second flight was won by Buckey Beasley and Warren Bowen with Durant Cooper and Carlis Bryant coming in second place. Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial were the winners of the third flight followed by Robbie Nye and Mike Carter. James Oxendine, Tommy Lowry, Calvin Hammonds and Ancil Dial were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Jeff Slabe with a 71, Joe Marks 71, Scott Benton 71, Mitch Grier 72, Bert Thomas 74, Mark Madden 74, Butch Lennon 75, Tim Moore 75, Jeff Wishart 76, Michael Connor 76, Randy Williamson 76, Al Almond 77 and Tommy Davis 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

