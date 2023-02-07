PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team jumped out to an early 2-1 lead in the opening game of the day against Kutztown, but a six running sixth inning from the Golden Bears proved to be the difference as Kutztown defeated UNCP 9-3. The Braves used a big third inning and a stellar performance in the circle from Summer Bullard in game two for a big 5-3 victory against Tusculum on Monday at the UNCP Softball Field.

The Braves (2-1) are now 12-13 all-time against Kutztown, who had dropped four straight games against UNCP entering Monday’s contest. The victory against Tusculum marked the third straight against the Pioneers, but the first since Feb. 6, 2011.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they welcome Seton Hill (0-0) to Pembroke. First pitch of the twin bill is set for 1 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. Admission is free.

vs. Kutztown

Summer Bullard drew a third-inning walk and then stole second. A deep fly to center field advanced Bullard to third, who scored on a two-run blast from Marijo Wilkes to give UNCP a 2-1 lead.

In the sixth, the Golden Bears put runners on second and third after a fielding error and a double to right field from Sarah Harvey. Kutztown registered six hits, four of which were singles and scored six runs to take an 8-3 lead.

Wilkes had two hits and two RBIs for the Braves and Olivia Hall had two hits. Madison Dyson (0-1) struck out five in 5 2/3 innings pitched, but took the loss.

Harvey had three hits, including two doubles, for Kutztown and Kristin Geesey and Naya Darnowski each had two hits, with Geesey tallying two RBIs and Darnowski one. Haley Gravish (1-0) earned the win.

vs. Tusculum

Summer Bullard (1-0) earned her first collegiate win as the Pembroke native went the distance and struck out 10 for the Braves in the nightcap.

Samantha Allred got the offense going in the fourth inning with a leadoff double to the outfield gap and advanced to third on a bunt from Lauren Hilbourn. Hall smacked a double to right field to score both Allred and Hilbourn. Emily Rose found the outfield grass to plate Hall to push the UNCP lead out to 5-0.

Tusculum put runners on first and second in the seventh after a leadoff walk and a single to left field. Chloe Freischmidt knocked an RBI double into right field and Sammy Jimenez drove in a run to cut the UNCP lead to 5-2. The Pioneers would score one more run with two outs, but the Braves halted the two-out rally after a groundout from Madison Watts.

Hall had two RBIs and Allred and MaKenna Sibbett each had one for UNCP; Sibbett’s came on a solo home run.

Freischmidt had a double and an RBI, Kallyn Newport had two hits and Claire Smeltzer had one for Tusculum. Ireland Cavanaugh (0-1) took the loss for the Pioneers.