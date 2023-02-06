PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Fairmont native William McGirt missed the cut at the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, held over the weekend on the Monterey Peninsula in Northern California.

McGirt shot a 4-over 76 in the first round at Spyglass Hill Golf Course; after starting at the 10th hole, the round began with an eagle on the par-5 11th, but went the opposite direction with bogeys on No. 18, 1 and 4 before a double bogey-bogey finish at the eighth and ninth.

The highlight of McGirt’s week was a 1-under 70 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on Friday; he was 2 over through 12 holes before birdies on No. 13, 16 and 18 to get back into red figures for the day.

In Saturday’s third round, McGirt played his first nine holes, Pebble Beach’s back nine, in 1-under 35 after an eagle at the course’s renowned 18th hole. McGirt also made birdie at the par-5 second hole, closing to within two strokes of the 1-under-par cut line with seven holes left, before struggling to the finish in windy conditions.

McGirt made double bogey on both front-nine par-3s, the fifth and seventh, and also bogeyed the par-5 sixth. He did birdie the par-4 eighth just before play was suspended due to high winds; he had to come back and play one hole on Sunday morning to finish his third round, a bogey at the par-4 ninth. McGirt missed the cut by seven strokes.

The missed cut was McGirt’s third in four PGA Tour starts in the 2022-23 season. Playing on conditional status, it is unclear when McGirt’s next Tour start will be. He is currently ranked 178th in the FedExCup standings for the 2022-23 season.

Justin Rose won the event, which finished Monday morning, to earn his first PGA Tour win since 2019. The Englishman finished three strokes ahead of Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu.