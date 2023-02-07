LUMBERTON — Lumberton boys soccer players Hoslerson Joseph and Luis Izeta each earned All-State selections and nine players from Robeson County earned All-Region honors when the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association recently announced its postseason awards.

Joseph and Izeta, both senior forwards, become the first Lumberton teammates to be selected as All-State in the same season.

“As players, they both had outstanding seasons, and outstanding careers for us,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “They’ve been an important part of our success we’ve experienced over the last two years; four if you count Luis’ career. For our program, it validates what we’re doing and gives a little recognition statewide.”

Joseph, who also earned All-State honors in 2021, becomes the Pirates’ second two-time selection, joining Miguel Bello in 2014-15. Joseph scored 49 goals with five assists in his senior season.

“I don’t think (twice in a row) happens a lot statewide,” Simmons said. “A tremendous honor for Son. The two years we’ve had him have been huge for our program, and it’s been good for him; I think he’s enjoyed playing for our program and being a part of our success.”

Izeta, the program’s eighth All-State player, scored 32 goals with 19 assists.

“We saw many years ago, when he was just a youth player here in the community, that he had that potential to be an unbelievable and awesome player for us here at the high school. I’m just glad to see that come to fruition.”

Izeta was previously named United-8 Conference Player of the Year; Izeta and Joseph were named Robeson County Co-Players of the Year by The Robesonian after Izeta won the award in the spring 2021 season and Joseph won it in the fall of 2021. The pair led Lumberton to a 24-3 season, the Pirates’ second-straight United-8 Conference championship and a second-round state playoff appearance.

In addition to Joseph and Izeta, three more Pirates earned All-Region selections: senior defender/midfielder Oswaldo Flores, senior midfielder Alexis Lopez and junior forward Angel Robles.

Four Purnell Swett players also earned All-Region honors: junior goalkeeper Daniel Hunt, Junior defender Jace Jacobs, junior midfielder Kevin Locklear and senior midfielder Devon Connor.

Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons was named Regional Coach of the Year.

“Anytime you can be recognized by your peers for doing something positive, I guess that validates what you’re doing,” Simmons said.