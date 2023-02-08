Members of the Lumberton girls wrestling team are honored during a timeout in Tuesday’s basketball game after winning the team championship at the NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational last weekend in Greensboro.

Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards whistles to get his team’s attention during Tuesday’s game against Seventy-First in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Facing a team that had already beaten them by 21 points this season, the Lumberton boys basketball team kept themselves in Tuesday’s second meeting against Seventy-First, trailing by six points midway through the fourth quarter.

But the visiting Falcons finished the game with a big run, pulling away to earn a 72-51 win and clinch the team’s second-straight United-8 Conference regular-season championship.

“We kind of got into, I wouldn’t say panic mode, but we had to start trying to make plays happen on the defensive end; we had to get out of sync to what we are typically not doing and we had to try to junk it up a little bit to maybe turn them over,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They only had six turnovers tonight; they took care of the basketball.”

Seventy-First (20-2, 13-0 United-8) held a 51-45 lead over Lumberton (19-4, 11-2 United-8) with 5:42 to go; the Falcons then went on a 21-3 run and held the Pirates without a field goal in the stretch until a Jacob Hammonds 3 with four seconds remaining. Deandre Nance scored eight points in the span.

“They’re an experienced team with a lot of seniors and they know how to win games, and you can’t get yourself in that kind of hole with a team like that,” Edwards said. “They made shots when they needed to make shots, they made plays when they needed to make plays, and they took care of the basketball.”

Lumberton held Seventy-First center Jared Davis to 13 points, below his 18-point average, with just two field goals; Davis had 16 rebounds.

“His game carries a whole lot more weight than the scoring load he does bring night in and night out,” Edwards said. “Whenever he can impact the game that much and only have 13 points — that was our main focus was preventing him from having a big night. Obviously every team tries to do it, but they had 14 offensive rebounds; we couldn’t keep them off the glass when we needed to.”

Nance scored 16 points and Mylan Campbell scored 10 points for the Falcons. The Pirates defense did hold Seventy-First to four made 3-pointers, after allowing 10 in the Falcons’ 75-54 win on Jan. 13 in Fayetteville — though two of the made 3s came during the Falcons’ run to put the game away.

“We wanted all their shots to be tough. We wanted to make sure we got a hand up, wanted to make sure they made plays. We wanted their off guards to be able to make plays,” Edwards said. “(Campbell and Nance), they made big shots; they played off Jared tonight, which was big for them, and they came out with a good win.”

J.B. Brockington led Lumberton with 18 points, Jacob Hammonds scored eight points and Tre Lewis had seven points with 10 rebounds.

Cobe Oxendine scored 13 points in one of his best games of the season; the Pirates guard continues to play through a torn ACL as he completes his senior season.

“He’s toughing it out; I’m not sure how he’s doing it, but I’m going to remember this moment from him forever,” Edwards said. “Throughout my coaching career, I’m going to bring him up and use him as an example from here on out.”

Seventy-First led 13-6 late in the first quarter before two Brockington baskets closed the Pirates’ deficit to 13-10 at the end of the period. The Falcons expanded their lead back to seven at 20-13 midway through the second quarter; Lumberton got as close as a one-point margin late in the period and trailed 29-26 at halftime.

The Falcons started the second half on a 10-1 run to take a 39-27 lead with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

“When we got in that hole, it was hard to dig back out,” Edwards said.

The teams essentially traded baskets over the rest of the third and the Falcons took a 47-37 lead to the fourth.

Oxendine hit a 3, then made a layup as he was fouled on the Pirates’ next possession, early in the fourth; both baskets pulled the Pirates within six. A Nance putback for Seventy-First and a Brockington layup for Lumberton made it 51-45 before the Falcons’ final run.

While Lumberton’s hopes of a regular-season conference championship were dashed with Tuesday’s loss, the Pirates will still have plenty on the line — everything from bragging rights to postseason seeding — as they travel to rival Purnell Swett for Friday’s regular-season finale.

Defense lifts Lady Pirates

On a night the Lumberton girls basketball team couldn’t get too much going offensively, the Lady Pirates still emerged victorious after playing efficient defense against visiting Seventy-First, winning 45-25.

Seventy-First (5-15, 3-10 United-8) was held to eight second-half points after Lumberton (8-12, 6-7 United-8) held just a one-point lead at halftime.

“They just kept their nose down, they kept playing hard,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “Eventually the shots started falling and the defense picked up, and we were able to rattle them a little bit more with the defense and that led to better offense; we had 18 points in the fourth quarter.”

After Lumberton led 18-17 at halftime, the Pirates outscored the Falcons 9-5 in the third quarter, with five total free throws between the teams in the period; Lumberton took a 27-22 lead to the fourth.

Seventy-First was held without a fourth-quarter field goal. Two 3s by Lumberton early in the period, by Charley Whitley and Carly Hammonds, stretched the Pirates’ lead to 36-24 with 3:40 to go.

Lumberton freshman guard Charley Whitley scored 10 points, continuing her emergence over the second half of the season as a big piece for the Pirates’ future.

“She’s gotten stronger, and she’s a player that wants to come compete, and she’s always looking for ways to get better,” Johnson said. “She’s going to be something tough to look forward to.”

Aydan Bullard led the Pirates with 15 points; La’Kayia Hunt had eight points and Florence Ferguson and Carly Hammonds each added five points.

Janiya Hewett led Seventy-First with 19 points.

Lumberton led 10-6 after the first quarter. Seventy-First took a 15-11 lead late in the half after a 9-1 run; the Pirates finished the half with a 7-2 spurt, including a go-ahead layup by Aydan Bullard with one second remaining, to take an 18-17 halftime lead.

Lumberton also defeated the Falcons 59-27 on Jan. 13 in Fayetteville.

