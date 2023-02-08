PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot better than 42 percent from the field and picked up 34 points in the paint on the way to a big 65-56 victory against Barton on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (18-7, 15-2 CC) have held their opponents to under 39-percent shooting and have won their last nine contests at home. The setback for the Bulldogs (7-15, 7-8 CC) snapped a three-game winning streak and fall to 10-25 all-time against UNCP.

UNC Pembroke took its first lead of the evening 6-3, after a 6-0 scoring surge capped off with a running layup from Kalaya Hall with 5:46 left in the opening period. Barton responded with a 10-0 run to take a 13-6 lead with 1:40 on the clock, but Courtney Smith scored the next four points to close out the frame as the hosts trailed 13-10.

The Braves used a quick five points from Zaria Clark’s jumper and Hannah Russell’s trey to push the UNCP lead out to 15-13 just a minute into the second quarter. Barton was limited to just 33.3-percent shooting and was 0-for-6 from the perimeter, and the hosts used a 12-3 run to close out the half and send the teams into the locker rooms with UNC Pembroke leading 31-25.

The Bulldogs started the second half on a 7-0 scoring advantage to take a 32-31 lead after a Lauren Walker 3-pointer with 8:19 left in the quarter. The Braves started to pull away, 42-40, after a five-point swing thanks to Alcenia Purnell and Kelci Adams with just under three minutes left in the period. Courtney Smith made good on a pair of layups to extend the UNCP lead out to 46-42 heading into the final stanza.

Barton trimmed its deficit back to 50-46 after Lauren Walker’s jumper with 7:18 remaining in regulation. UNCP took its largest lead of the evening, 61-48, after an 8-0 run with 3:15 left on the clock to help finalize the outcome.

Courtney Smith tallied a game-best 17 points on a 7-for-14 performance from the field. Smith nearly registered a double-double dishing out eight assists in 35 minutes.

Zaria Clark turned in her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and a game-best and career-high 14 rebounds.

Alcenia Purnell came off of the bench to spark the offense adding eight points while also logging a steal, block and a rebound.

UNC Pembroke shot 42.2 percent from the field, which marked the best offensive night since shooting 48.9 percent at Erskine on Jan. 23.

The Braves limited the Bulldogs to just 19-percent shooting from the perimeter, which marked the worst since Barton shot 9.1 percent from deep against Belmont Abbey on Jan. 14.

UNCP held the lead for 64 percent (25:36) of Wednesday’s contest.

The Black & Gold held a 34-24 advantage with points in the paint.

The Braves have now won their last nine games at home.

UNCP captured both meetings with Barton this season, which marked the first time the Braves have swept the Bulldogs since the 1991-1992 season.

The Braves will be back in action at home on Wednesday when they welcome Chowan (14-8, 10-6 CC) to Pembroke for Educator Appreciation Night. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.