The Southeastern Academy boys basketball team takes a group picture with the runner-up trophy after Wednesday’s Robeson County middle school championship against Lumberton Junior High in Lumberton.

The Lumberton Junior High boys basketball team celebrates with the regular-season and tournament championship trophies after winning Wednesday’s Robeson County middle school championship against Southeastern Academy in Lumberton.

Southeastern Academy’s Nate Lawson (3) drives towards the basket as Lumberton Junior High’s Israel Perkins (20) defends during Wednesday’s Robeson County middle school championship game in Lumberton.

Lumberton Junior High coach Quincy Johnson and the Vikings bench look on during Wednesday’s Robeson County middle school championship game against Southeastern Academy in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — In its first year in the Robeson County middle school athletic conference, Southeastern Academy learned Wednesday what everyone else has known for the last several years — it’s hard to beat the Lumberton Junior High School boys basketball team.

LJHS defeated Southeastern 58-38 in the county championship game, giving the Vikings their fifth championship in the last six seasons.

“I’ve got a good group of kids, as far as fundamentals, and we do do fundamentals, and as far as them learning the plays,” LJHS coach Quincy Johnson said. “I’m proud of this team. It’s probably the second-best team I’ve coached since I’ve been here.”

Israel Perkins led the way for the top-seeded Vikings (14-1) with 24 points.

“We’re putting the hard work in and we stay grinding, off basketball season and in basketball season,” Perkins said.

LJHS led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter; third-seeded Southeastern (12-3) outscored the Vikings 12-11 in the second quarter behind 10 points from Nate Lawson; his twin Nick Lawson also scored six first-half points.

The Vikings held a 19-9 third-quarter advantage to take a 44-26 lead to the fourth, and led as large as 54-30 in the fourth.

“I went to a triangle-and-2 (defense) trying not to let the twins get the ball,” Johnson said. “We practiced that maybe one day, but we did pretty good with it.”

Perkins scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half.

“We changed our offense to do something we call the bull play, where the big man is supposed to go down there and we pound it in to it,” Johnson said. “Southeastern Academy, for the first year they did really well. Their guys hustled the whole time, that’s what I like about them.”

Kaden McLean and Lonnie Porter each scored 13 points for LJHS. Nate Lawson also scored 13 points for Southeastern; Nick Lawson scored 10.

“The first year in the conference, we didn’t know what to expect,” Southeastern coach Matt McDaniel said. “We took a couple of losses, came back and avenged one. We knew Lumberton Junior was the team to beat, but we had it 27-20 at one point and a big run got a little it out of control. But I’m proud of my guys, they fought hard the whole time.”

The Vikings defeated No. 8 St. Pauls and No. 4 Pembroke in the first two playoff rounds. Southeastern reached the final by defeating No. 6 Prospect and No. 2 Fairmont.

