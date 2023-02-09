The Pembroke Middle School girls basketball team takes a group photo with the runner-up trophy after Wednesday’s Robeson County middle school championship against South Robeson in Lumberton.

The South Robeson Intermediate girls basektball team celebrates with the regular-season and tournament championship trophies after winning Wednesday’s Robeson County middle school championship against Pembroke in Lumberton.

South Robeson Intermediate’s Aaliyah Duran (3) drives towards the basket as Pembroke’s Sarah Hunt, behind Duran, defends during Wednesday’s Robeson County middle school championship in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Behind the strong play of guards Lyric McNair and Aaliyah Duran and an equally strong defensive performance, the South Robeson Intermediate School girls basketball team won the Robeson County middle school championship for the second straight year Wednesday, defeating Pembroke Middle 46-14.

“We’ve got most of our girls back, we lost a couple from last year, but man, these girls showed up every day and did everything that I asked them to do, no matter what it was,” South Robeson coach Cam Badgett said. “We set out with a goal at beginning of the year and we met our goal, and I couldn’t be any more proud of what they did.”

McNair scored 16 points and Duran had 14 for the undefeated and top-seeded Mustangs (15-0).

“I came here to play with my friends, and it’s a good school and my coach is good,” McNair said. “He kept pushing me. It was just a good season. It was like, just keep going from here.”

“Those two live basketball up and down,” Badgett said. “They put in the work, even outside of our practices. They’re going to go a long ways … I guarantee they’ll go D-1 by the time they graduate high school.”

South Robeson held second-seeded Pembroke (13-2) off the scoreboard in the first quarter and held a 12-0 lead at the end of the period. The Mustangs held a 17-8 lead at halftime, as South Robeson had some moderate foul trouble to finish the first half.

“We always set out to play full-court man-to-man and not foul; I thought we did a poor job at the beginning, but we really turned it on in the second half,” Badgett said.

South Robeson outscored the Warriors 19-4 in the third quarter to take a 36-12 lead, then held a 10-2 fourth-quarter advantage to win by 32 points. McNair scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half.

“When I got in foul trouble it hurt me, but at the end it was like, I’ve got to come back, I’ve got to do this for my team, my family, my school and everything else,” McNair said.

Kamryn Locklear had 10 points to lead Pembroke.

“We got in foul trouble early, we couldn’t quite get our offense in sync,” Pembroke coach Joey Jacobs said. “Overall we did a good job, good season. We played them earlier at the beginning of the season and lost to them by six. We just couldn’t ever catch up with them; foul trouble hurt us early.”

M.J. Cummings scored seven points and Dereonna Sinclair had six for South Robeson.

South Robeson reached the final by defeating No. 8 Littlefield and No. 4 Magnolia in the first two rounds of the playoffs after winning the regular season. Pembroke defeated No. 7 Orrum and No. 3 Fairmont.

