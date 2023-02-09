PEMBROKE — First-year UNC Pembroke football head coach Mark Hall continued to solidify his coaching staff on Thursday afternoon when he named former NCAA Division I student-athlete T.J. Denson as cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator for the Braves.

A five-year collegiate coaching veteran, Denson travels to Pembroke from central New Hampshire where he has served the last two seasons as the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator at Franklin Pierce. He also previous stops at two other collegiate institutions as well.

“I am really excited about adding T.J. to our staff,” Hall said. “He came highly recommended and he just works his tail off. He fits in well, and he is really smart with our secondary guys. T.J. is going to have a big role for us, and the thing that I love the most about him is his incredible work ethic. He does anything and everything that we ask him to do, if not more.”

Denson made a significant impact on the defensive effort for Franklin Pierce across the 2021 and 2022 seasons as the Ravens ranked among NCAA Division II’s top-35 teams in forced turnovers, including a dozen interceptions across the 2022 campaign alone. His secondary featured a pair of All-Northeast 10 selections, including Qudair Sims who logged four pickoffs and six pass break-ups on the way to raking in 1st team all-league honors following the 2021 campaign. Sophomore Shamil Diaz ranked second, nationally, in 2022 with 15 pass break-ups.

Prior to trekking to the Northeast, Denson spent the 2020 season as a graduate assistant defensive backs and special teams coach at Tarleton State which allowed just 163 passing yards per game on the way to posting a 5-3 mark as an NCAA FCS Independent. He also successfully completed a 2-year stint (2017-18) as the defensive backs and assistant special teams coach at Midland – a member of the NAIA’s Great Plains Athletic Conference. While in Fremont, Neb., Denson mentored a pair of All-GPAC selections, including 2nd team pick Exavier Edward.

Denson also has a pair of coaching stints at the prep level, including his first at Lake Gibson (Fla.) High School where he mentored a pair of NCAA Division I signees. He served two stints (2016 & 2019) at his alma mater, Lakeland (Fla.) Senior High School, and fostered the progression of five NCAA Division I signees, including Pitt standout and Denver Broncos draftee Damarri Mathis.

An all-state selection at Lakeland Senior High School, Denson played his first three collegiate seasons at Murray State where he played in 26 games while amassing 39 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He played his senior season at Concordia-St. Paul where he saw time in 11 games (4 starts), while also posting 30 tackles (15 solo), including 2-1/2 tackles for loss, and one interception.

Denson earned his bachelor’s degree in integrated studies health and physical education from Murray State in 2014, and completed his master’s degree in kinesiology at Tarleton State in 2022.