GREENWOOD, S.C. — Second-ranked Lander used three-straight bonus point wins to build an early 15-0 lead, and held the 18th-ranked UNC Pembroke wrestling team at arm’s length the rest of the way out to post a 30-7 win over the short-handed Braves on Thursday evening in Horne Arena.

The setback snapped an eight-match win streak for the Braves (12-1, 9-1 SACC) who were without the services of three starters on Thursday evening, including top-ranked Logan Seliga at 125 pounds. The triumph helped the Bearcats (20-2, 10-0) push their win streak out to 10 matches, as well as secure the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas championship for the second-straight season.

Lander got bonus-point wins from third-ranked James Joplin (125 pounds), sixth-ranked Elijah Lusk (133) and top-ranked Zeth Brower (141) to build a ton of early momentum, but the Braves got on the board with consecutive wins – 11th-ranked Jake Piccirilli’s overtime triumph at 149 pounds and Rahsaan Vereen’s 3-2 decision at 157 pounds.

Lander closed out the night with four wins – a streak that was interrupted by Shylik Scriven’s 6-5 decision over fourth-ranked Logan Hall in the 184-pound matchup.

The Black & Gold will close out the regular season portion of its 2022-23 schedule on Saturday when it heads to central South Carolina for the Newberry Open inside NC’s Eleazer Arena.

Kosgei, Marino win events at Team Challenge

Jackline Kosgei cruised to an event title in the Mile Run while Lillian Marino bested the field in Weight Throw to highlight action for the UNC Pembroke track & field teams on Thursday at the Team Challenge at the JDL Fast Track.

Kosgei’s crossed the finish line in in a time of 5:23.36 for a new personal-best time in the 16-person field. Marino’s toss of 16.32-meters in the Weight Throw to help her to the top of the podium in the 13-person event. Aly Hudspeth (High Jump) and Raigan Evans (Weight Throw) each finish second in their event, while Valary Samoei placed fourth in the Mile Run with a time of personal-best time of 5:31.43.

On the men’s side, Walker Mabe finished in fourth place of the 400m Dash with a time of 51.31, while Joshua Ellerbe’s personal-best time of 7.09 in the 60-meter Dash helped him to a sixth-place finish. Miguel Wilson finished amongst the top-10 in Triple Jump with a mark of 12.10-meters.

The Braves will be back in action on Friday for the NCAA Division II Pre-National meet. The two-day meet will take place at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

Weather alters Braves baseball, softball schedule

Heavy rain that is expected to engulf the southeastern United States this weekend has warranted a preemptive cancellation of the 13th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team’s home series against IUP, as well as softball’s home doubleheader scheduled for Saturday against Seton Hill.

The Braves baseball team has countered by adding a road series on Friday and Saturday at Virginia-Wise. UNCP (3-0) will open up a three-game series with the Cavaliers (0-3) with a 1 p.m. nine-inning/seven-inning doubleheader on Friday at Stallard Field in southwest Virginia. The squads will conclude the weekend set on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The softball Braves will now travel to Newberry (2-2) on Feb. 14, for a non-conference doubleheader. First pitch of the opening game is set for 1 p.m. at the Smith Road Complex.

Live statistics are available for both sets of games, as well as a pay-per-view video stream.