PEMBROKE — In a game that neither team ever held a lead of more than one possession from the middle of the second quarter until the middle of the fourth, the Lumberton boys basketball team used some key plays to build a six-point lead in the final minutes Friday at Purnell Swett.

The Pirates then held on in the closing seconds, with the lead shrinking to as little as one point, to earn a 58-55 win over their rivals.

“We knew we had to pound that thing in the paint. We came out aggressive in the paint in the second half,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “We knew they were going to play really (well). It’s senior night, it’s packed at Purnell, Purnell’s not an easy shooting gym, we didn’t shoot it well at all, but we grinded out a win. An ugly win’s better than a pretty loss.”

Lumberton (20-4, 12-2 United-8 Conference) led 41-38 at the end of the third quarter; Purnell Swett (11-12, 9-5 United-8) took a 44-42 lead with 6:23 to go after back-to-back layups from Connor Harris and Collin Sampson. The Pirates answered with a 10-2 run to take a 52-46 lead with 2:51 remaining; Jacob Hammonds hit a 3, which gave the Pirates the lead for good, and converted a 3-point play during the run, while J.B. Brockington also had four points in the span.

“We just knew that we had to — it was ugly, but we had to come out with a win,” Hammonds said. “No matter how we did it, we just had to come out with a win.”

Lumberton led 54-48 with just over a minute remaining before Riley Brooks hit a layup for the Rams; on their next possession Zachary Harris hit one free throw, and after an offensive rebound of the missed second shot Purnell Swett got a layup from Connor Harris to cut the lead to 54-53 with 16 seconds left.

“The back and forth, you can’t help but love it,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “I’m proud as heck of my guys, the way they fought. Just at the end, they made a couple of plays.”

Hammonds then knocked down all four of his free-throw attempts over the final 9.1 seconds; the first two gave the Pirates a 56-53 lead, then after Collin Sampson hit two with 3.6 seconds left, Hammonds hit two more with 2.5 seconds on the clock; the Rams had a half-court shot attempt at the buzzer to the the game, which missed.

“It’s pressure, but that’s what you work for — in a gym by yourself at nighttime, so when it happens in a game you’re used to it,” Hammonds said.

Tre Lewis led Lumberton with 20 points, Hammonds had 16 and Brockington scored 12.

Connor Harris scored 21 points on his senior night to lead Purnell Swett; Collin Sampson scored 11 and Adarius Grissett netted eight.

“(Connor Harris) played his heart out,” Sampson said. “We settled some — and their defense is stout, we understand that — but I thought we settled some; when we did attack we got some buckets.

Lewis’ biggest role came in the third quarter, when he scored 12 of his points as the game continuously went back-and-forth; 13 of the game’s 19 lead changes came during the period. After Purnell Swett led 22-20 at halftime, Lumberton took a 41-38 lead at the end of the third; Lewis scored the Pirates’ last six third-quarter points, including four straight in the last minute to take the lead.

“Coach Edwards was telling me the whole year, just kill (it), nobody can guard you,” Lewis said. “I stayed with that and we got the job done.”

“This is something he could have been doing for a while now, but hopefully this will flip a switch for him knowing that he can dominate inside the paint and be that type of player for us,” Edwards said.

Purnell Swett held an early 6-2 lead; Lumberton came back to tie the score at 8-8 at the end of the third quarter. The Pirates took a 16-11 lead with 2:59 left in the half; the Rams finished the half with a 9-2 run, including a Connor Harris three as time expired, to take their two-point halftime lead.

Both teams now turn their attention to next week’s United-8 Conference Tournament. Lumberton earned a No. 2 seed in the event, and will host No. 7 Gray’s Creek in Tuesday’s first round.

“The conference tournament, everybody’s 0-0,” Hammonds said. “Everybody’s got the mindset of winning the tournament; it doesn’t matter what you did before, everybody’s got the same record, so whoever wants it the most is going to go get it — and that’s going to be us.”

Purnell Swett dropped into a third-place tie with Cape Fear and lost the coin toss for seeding, so the Rams will be the No. 4 seed and face No. 5 Jack Britt Tuesday; the game will be played at Seventy-First.

“We’ve had a lot of close games, so the guys know how to play in that kind of environment,” Jeremy Sampson said. “We’ve got to keep our heads up, get better Monday in practice, figure out who we’re playing and game plan for that, but I think these guys will rise to the occasion and play hard.”

Chavis stars in senior night return, Lady Rams win

Over the last four weeks, Purnell Swett senior guard Kylie Chavis wasn’t sure she’d get to participate in her own senior night, or even if she’d ever suit up for the Lady Rams again, as she was sidelined with a knee injury.

So another layer was added to the emotions of senior night when Chavis returned to the court after missing the last nine games — and, just like so many times before, scored 25 points to lead the Lady Rams to a 77-53 win over Lumberton.

“I cried when we went in the locker room, because all four years I was so excited to become a senior; now it’s finally come and it’s like, I’m never going to get to play at Purnell Swett ever again, I might not ever step in this gym again, so it was really important to me,” Chavis said. “Coming back from injury, thank you God, because I was able to come back and play on senior night, because it’s really a blessing.”

And, naturally, Chavis and fellow seniors Natalie Evington and Nyla Mitchell — who improved to 68-21 over their four years at Purnell Swett — sparked the first-half run during which the Rams built their lead. Chavis hit a 3 to give the Rams a 12-11 lead; Evington and Mitchell each hit two 3s apiece in the early moments of the second quarter. An additional Mitchell jumper completed the run at 18-0 to give Purnell Swett (20-4, 12-2 United-8) a 27-11 lead with 4:43 left in the half.

“It was big, because at first they were on us,” Chavis said. “It’s crazy because it’s senior night and the seniors were the ones to get on the lead, so I’m happy. I couldn’t ask for nothing more from everybody else.”

Lumberton (8-13, 6-8 United-8) finished the second quarter with a 12-3 run to pull to a 30-25 deficit at halftime.

“The girls came out, they played exactly like we asked them to play, they played hard, they ran through the stuff that we pregamed for,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “The execution was a lot better, a lot more patient. I think they showed growth in basketball tonight.”

Then, leading 36-28 after 1 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, the Rams’ second big run stretched their lead to 17 with a 13-4 stretch. Chavis had a triple, a 3-point play and an additional jumper during the span.

“Something about the third quarter, the first four or five minutes of the third quarter have been good to us,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “It’s defense — we gave up 25 points in the first half, and with three minutes left in the third we had given up five points. Defense is always the tipping point for us, if we’re going to guard or not.”

Purnell Swett led 52-35 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Lumberton 25-18 in the fourth.

Carly Hammonds led Lumberton with 16 points, La’Kayia Hunt had 12 points and Aydan Bullard scored 10. Despite the outcome, the Pirates had some strong stretches in the game, and led 11-9 late in the first quarter, with five points by Hammonds in the period.

“I’m proud of the girls; I think (Hunt) played a tough game, she did a good job of controlling the tempo on our offense,” Johnson said. “And then everybody else just played tough. I think we played a good game, Purnell just made 3s.”

Chavis’ 25-point performance also included nine rebounds, three assists and seven steals; Evington had 20 points and four assists and Mitchell had 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals; freshman guard Jayda Dial had eight points with five rebounds.

In Chavis’ return, the point guard handled the ball less than before and drove to the basket less than usual, while Evington and Mitchell continued in the increased ball-handling roles they’ve had during Chavis’ absence.

“I’m super proud of (Chavis),” Eddings said. “I’m super impressed with Nyla and Natalie tonight to still be able to handle the ball, and be comfortable doing that, but also make shots too.”

Both teams open United-8 Conference Tournament play on Monday; Purnell Swett earned the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 seed Gray’s Creek, while No. 5 Lumberton will face No. 4 South View in a game played at Cape Fear.

