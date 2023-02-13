FUQUAY-VARINA — Lumberton wrestlers Jackson Buck and Travelian Hall each won regional championships and five Pirates advanced to the state tournament at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A Mideast Regional, held Friday and Saturday in Fuquay-Varina.

Behind Buck and Hall’s titles, Matthew Foil and Makya Kerns each finished second and James Ellison placed fourth. All five will wrestle in the NCHSAA State Championships, Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Lumberton finished third in the team competition with 115 points, behind first-place Cary and second-place Hoke County. Purnell Swett finished 24th with seven points.

“It was a tough weekend, a tough competition, as it should be,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “We had a couple guys come out on top.

Buck won a regional championship for the second straight year, pinning all four of his opponents in the 182-pound classification: Pinecrest’s Jeremy Jones in the first round, Gray’s Creek’s Mason Barriage in the quarterfinals, Riverside’s Wesley Shepard in the semifinals and Southeast Guilford’s Ethan Cox in the championship.

“It’s just another tournament. It wasn’t too big of a deal. Just go in there, have fun; don’t think of it as this big stage,” Buck said. “I just took it match by match. Regionals you have four matches, states you have four more matches. Just taking it match by match and hoping to finish the season off good.”

Buck now sets his sights on the possibility of a state championship; he finished third at states last year and is 50-1 this season, having defeated the only wrestler to beat him, Laney’s Alex Hopper.

“He’s trained hard all year, he’s been training hard his whole life, and this is his moment to shine,” Bell said. “He’s really got a good opportunity to take it all the way to the top, and that’s what he’s trained for, he’s prepared for it, and we’ll see where that gets us this weekend.”

“I’ve trained all year, ever since I was little, getting to this point,” Buck said. “I feel like I’m ready, I’ve just got to go out there and have fun and compete.”

Hall, a freshman competing at 106, has been somewhat under the radar, with much of the attention on his highly successful upperclassman teammates including Buck — but earned his own regional title with a 10-6 decision over Cary’s Samuel Beltowski in the championship match.

He also pinned Panther Creek’s Matthew Edwards in the first round and Pine Forest’s William Vanwy in the second round and defeated Hoke County’s Gabriel Capezudo by technical fall, 21-5, in the semifinals.

“Even though I almost got pinned, I felt like I did my job. I got back up and my mindset, I felt like I got the job done,” said Hall, who is 44-6 this season. “It’s a surprise to me that I’ve come this far, ever since elementary, because I didn’t think I’d make it. But I feel very proud of myself, and I’m proud that my mom is proud of me. … I’ve improved so much, as a person and as a wrestler too.”

“He’s fallen under the radar a little bit, but he’s about to be in the spotlight very quickly, and people are going to find out how good he is,” Bell said. “He’s a good wrestler, a hard wrestler. He’s wrestled some of the top guys in the state, he hasn’t taken too many losses and he’s wrestled some tough competition.”

Kerns (54-9) finished second at 113 after an overtime championship-match loss to Cary’s Johnny Ramos, 3-1. Kerns pinned Green Level’s Owen Dille in the first round and Pine Forest’s Jayvion Johnson in the semifinals, and also earned a techincal-fall win over Pinecrest’s Ethan Finn in the quarterfinals, 20-2.

“He had a tough match in the finals, it kind of came down to the very end and he lost in overtime, but that’s one of those things, a very winnable match and that’s something we’ll work on this week,” Bell said.

Foil (53-9) also reached the championship match at 152, where he lost a majority decision to Hoke County’s Cedric Griffin Jr. Foil pinned Northern Durham’s Zain Winstead and Southeast Guilford’s Kyce McLendon in the first two rounds and defeated Apex’s Isaiah Williams by 5-1 decision in the semifinals.

“This was actually a better match that he had with (Griffin), he went the distance,” Bell said. “That’s a part of progress, that’s a part of closing the gap.”

Ellison (47-15) was the Pirates’ other state qualifier at 170. After pinning Gray’s Creek’s Tristin Lewis-Kenner and beating Pinecrest’s Cooper Ogden in the first two rounds, Ellison lost to eventual champion Sam Grena of Cary by pin in the semifinals. After a consolation-round win over Apex Friendship’s Ash Doyen, Ellison was a medical forfeit in the third-place match as a precaution, but should be ready to go for states this weekend.

Five other Lumberton wrestlers and two from Purnell Swett participated in the regionals. For the Pirates, Damicquen Powell was pinned in both his matches at 120; Tristan Rodriguez won three matches before he was eliminated in the consolation-round semifinals at 160; Ben Peterson was pinned in both his matches at 195; Freddie McMillan lost both his matches at 220; and Casey Hardin won his first-round match before losing his next two to be eliminated at 285.

Devon Connor had Purnell Swett’s best showing at 126, winning his first-round match and two consolation-round matches before losing by majority decision in the consolation semifinals. The Rams’ Christian Steen was 1-2 in the tournament at 182.

With regionals complete, attention turns to states for the five Pirates fortunate enough to qualify. Bell is taking a laid-back approach in the final days leading up to the tournament.

“We’ve trained all year, these guys have lots of matches. The energy is going to be very relaxed, there’s not a lot of tension here,” Bell said. “It’s just another trip for us, we’re going to wrestle hard and have fun, and wherever the chips fall that’s where we’ll be.”

Hall, and the rest of the qualifying Pirates, will look to do their best — and hope to bring home some hardware.

“I really do look forward to states,” Hall said. “I should be able to place there, I should be able to do my best I can. I’ll be working this whole time, this whole week, so I’ll make sure I try as hard as I can. Even if I lose, I’ll try to make sure to go out with a bang.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.