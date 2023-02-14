ST. PAULS — A big fourth quarter led the St. Pauls boys basketball team past Midway in a 69-51 win in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament at home Monday.

Fourth-seeded St. Pauls (13-12) advances to face top-seeded West Bladen in the tournament semifinals Thursday.

St. Pauls led fifth-seeded Midway (12-11) 14-13 after the first quarter and 29-27 at halftime; Midway led 41-40 at the end of the third before St. Pauls outscored the Raiders 29-10 in the fourth.

St. Pauls’ Tyson Thompson was 10-for-10 from the floor and scored 24 points with 12 rebounds. Marcus Galbreath added 11 points for St. Pauls, Josiah Sanders had nine and Elijah Blanding scored eight.

Tripp Westbrook led Midway with 13 points and Davis Williams and Jamir McCrae scored nine points each.

Fairmont girls top West Bladen to advance

After sharing the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season championship, the Fairmont girls basketball team earned a convincing 59-39 win in the league’s tournament quarterfinals Monday.

Fairmont (22-3), which is the No. 2 seed after losing a coin toss with co-champion St. Pauls for the top tournament seed, will face No. 3 East Bladen in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at Clinton.

led seventh-seeded West Bladen (8-14) 14-3 late in the first quarter before the Knights finished the period on a 7-0 run to trail 14-10. West Bladen was held to one second-quarter field goal, and Fairmont extended its lead to 28-19 at halftime.

The Golden Tornadoes extended its lead to 46-30 at he end of the third quarter, and after a 9-0 fourth-quarter run Fairmont led 55-31.

Taniya Simms led Fairmont with 12 points and nine rebounds, Myasia Simms scored 11 points with five rebounds and Niah Smith had five assists.

Rylee Chadwick led West Bladen with 19 points and Laney Autry scored eight points; Brooke Singletary had eight rebounds.

Lady Rams dominate Gray’s Creek in United-8 tourney

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team handily defeated Gray’s Creek 62-25 Monday in the quarterfinals of the United-8 Conference Tournament.

Second-seeded Purnell Swett (21-4) advances to the tournament semifinals to face third-seeded Jack Britt on Wednesday at Cape Fear.

Natalie Evington had 14 points for the Rams, Kylie Chavis had 13 points with six rebounds, three assists and 12 steals, Niyah Locklear scored 12 points with 11 rebounds and Nyla Mitchell had 11 points with three assists and three steals. Chloe Chavis also had six rebounds.

The loss ended the season for seventh-seeded Gray’s Creek (3-19).

Lumberton girls fall to South View

The Lumberton girls basketball team lost Monday’s United-8 Conference Tournament quarterfinal game to South View in a 55-38 decision, likely ending the Lady Pirates’ season.

Fourth-seeded South View (15-10) took a 15-7 lead after the first quarter, led 22-18 at halftime and 36-30 at the end of the third. The Tigers outscored fifth-seeded Lumberton (8-14) 19-8 in the fourth quarter.

South View will face top-seeded Cape Fear in Wednesday’s tournament semifinals. Lumberton, which is ranked 35th in the NCHSAA’s RPI ranking for 4A East, is just outside the projected state playoff field.