LUMBERTON — Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards said before the United-8 Conference Tournament that a championship was the Pirates’ goal, but they couldn’t overlook anyone in the league including their first-round opponent, seventh-seeded Gray’s Creek.

They definitely did not.

Lumberton dominated throughout Tuesday’s contest, earning a 68-34 win over the visiting Bears to advance to the tournament semifinals.

“Going into the game, (Edwards) was just saying play defense,” Lumberton senior guard J.B. Brockington said. “Once we played defense and got stops, that’s what led to our offense, and that’s really what he was pushing the whole game was play defense and take care of the ball. … We knew they would come out, and they’re playing for their season life, so we knew they would play hard — and they did.”

Second-seeded Lumberton (21-4) will face third-seeded Cape Fear in the semifinals on Thursday at Seventy-First; Cape Fear defeated South View 52-41 Tuesday.

After a slow start offensively — the game remained scoreless for nearly three minutes at the outset — Lumberton had its away offensively over the final five minutes of the first quarter, scoring 15 points including five points each from J.B. Brockington and Tre Lewis.

Brockington, in fact, led the charge all night offensively, with 20 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

“To start with, we were struggling to find our way. J.B. is very unselfish, he likes to get everybody involved, and he’s someone who could score 30-plus if he wants to, and he’s so unselfish,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “But when he realizes we’re struggling in scoring, that’s when he kind of turns on his scoring a little bit and he gets us going. And he did that. So that was good for him; I know it was good for him to get us going, hitting a couple shots early.”

Defensively, the Pirates held Gray’s Creek (5-18) to two first-quarter field goals, giving Lumberton a 15-4 lead at the end of the period.

“Defensively, it’s what we’ve got to do,” Edwards said. “And defense, we’ve got to get better game by game if we’re going to make a run.”

Lumberton stretched its lead to 30-13 late in the second quarter, led by a pair of Brockington triples; Gray’s Creek outscored the Pirates 6-2 over the final 2:40 of the half to pull to a 32-19 halftime deficit.

The Pirates dominated the third quarter much like they did the first, outscoring Gray’s Creek 12-4. The Bears were again held to two field goals, while Jacob Hammonds led the Lumberton offensive attack with five points.

“Coach Edwards gave us a great speech at halftime; he was like, if we don’t come out ready to play, they’re going to creep back in the game,” Brockington said. “He said put bad teams away early, so we had to come out from (halftime) and just put them away early. I feel like our team’s very unselfish and we’re just hitting shots and making the right play.”

After playing sluggishly out of halftime at times in the second half of the season, Edwards was pleased to see his take control of the game in the third quarter this time.

“That’s one of our biggest emphases lately,” Edwards said. “The first half of the year, starting the third quarter was our strong suit, and we came out and we separated ourselves. Now the second half of the year it’s been the complete opposite — it kind of reminds me of last year’s team — and we’re starting out sluggish in the second half. That cannot happen, especially against a good Cape Fear team and a really good Seventy-First team.”

Gray’s Creek never got closer than 48-29 in the fourth quarter; Lumberton led 57-34 before finishing the game on an 11-0 run, primarily on scoring from bench players who have played limited minutes this season.

Lewis finished with nine points with 14 rebounds for Lumberton, Hammonds had nine points, Jaiden Shephard had seven points with five rebounds and Nakoma Scott had six points and six rebounds.

Eden Hilton-Epps scored 21 points to lead the Bears.

After beating Gray’s Creek, Lumberton’s attention turns to Thursday’s semifinal opponent; the Pirates defeated Cape Fear twice in the regular season: a 67-62 win Dec. 9 in Fayetteville and a 57-51 win at home on Jan. 20. Thursday’s game will be played at Seventy-First.

“To me they’re the best-coached team in the conference. Coach (Alphonza) Kee knows his stuff really good; he does the best job of scouting, more than anybody in the conference. It’s going to be tough — they’re going to know what we’re doing like the back of their hand — and it’s going to be a dogfight. I don’t expect a very wide margin of victory.”

Rams beat Jack Britt in overtime

For the second straight meeting, it took overtime to decide a victor between the Purnell Swett boys basketball team and Jack Britt, and for the second straight time the Rams emerged victorious.

This time the Rams advanced in the United-8 Conference Tournament with a 58-54 win in a game played at Seventy-First.

Fourth-seeded Purnell Swett (12-12) will play at top-seeded Seventy-First in the semifinals Thursday.

Fifth-seeded Jack Britt (7-18) led the Rams 10-8 after the first quarter; Purnell Swett took a 24-23 lead at halftime and held a 39-38 advantage at the end of the third.

Connor Harris scored 20 points to lead Purnell Swett, including all six of the team’s points in overtime. Marcus Lowry had 12 points for the Rams and Jaquese Graham scored eight.

Amarie Liburd tallied 17 points and Tyree Mason had 16 points for Jack Britt.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.