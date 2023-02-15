PEMBROKE — Hitting three field goals in the fourth quarter of a close game isn’t usually a recipe for success — but when you get to the free-throw line frequently, the points still add up.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team made 36 trips to the free-throw line, converted on 28, and that ultimately converted into a 63-54 win over visiting Chowan Wednesday at the English E. Jones Center.

“They’re a physical team, and the second half, for both teams, it turned into a foul fest,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “They drove it some, they get it in the post, but we felt like if we’d go downhill and attack they’d foul us, and that’s what happened.”

UNCP (19-7, 16-2 Conference Carolinas) shot only 34.8% from the floor (16-for-46), but made 77.8% of its free throws for the game, including an 80% mark or better in each of the first three quarters; the Lady Braves shot 85.7% (12-for-14) in the first half.

“We look to attack and get to the basket,” Zaria Clark said. “We all know we’re good free-throw shooters, so we’re just being aggressive.”

Courtney Smith was 9-for-10 at the line in the game, with the lone miss coming with one second remaining; Zaria Clark was 6-for-6 and Malea Garrison was 4-for-4. Chowan collectively shot 56.5% (13-for-23) from the line.

“I think we’re a good free-throw shooting team, and the way you do that is your good free-throw shooters get fouled. If your bad free-throw shooters are getting fouled, you’re going to be a bad free-throw shooting team,” Haskins said. “I think we’re probably 72% this year, which is not quite what we did last year, but we’re still a good free-throw shooting team.”

UNCP led Chowan (14-10, 10-8 CC) 48-41 at the end of the third quarter; the Braves maintained a seven-point lead after free throws from Clark, Kalaya Hall and Aniah McManus, before Kelci Adams hit a 3 for a 55-45 lead with 4:55 to go.

The Hawks closed back within five at 55-50 after Aniah Patterson’s second triple of the fourth quarter; Smith hit two free throws and Hall hit one before Clark hit a jumper with 53 seconds left to take a 60-50 lead.

“I honestly don’t feel pressure on the free-throw line; ever since I’ve played I’ve never felt that pressure,” Smith said.

Propelled by their strong nights at the charity stripe, Smith and Clark each scored 14 points for UNCP; Smith also had three assists and six steals and Clark had four rebounds. Lillian Flantos scored nine points for the Braves and Hannah Russell grabbed game-high 10 rebounds.

Demetria Bland scored 15 points with six rebounds to lead Chowan and Patterson had 10 points with three steals.

UNCP scored 22 points off 24 Chowan turnovers and held the Hawks to a 33.3% shooting night (17-for-51) from the floor.

A Courtney Smith triple gave UNCP an 8-2 lead less than three minutes into the action; Chowan responded with an 11-2 run to take a 13-10 lead with 4:07 left in the opening period. The Braves scored the last six points of the quarter — with four from Zaria Clark — to take a 16-13 lead after 10 minutes of play.

UNCP extended its lead to 21-13 with 8:42 left in the half after back-to-back baskets by Alcenia Purnell. The Hawks closed three times to a three-point deficit over the rest of the first half before the Braves took a 30-26 lead to halftime.

Chowan quickly tied the score at 32-32 early in the third quarter; UNCP outscored the Hawks 14-6 over the next six minutes to take a 46-38 lead with 1:09 left in the quarter, with Clark and Lillian Flantos each scoring four points in the stretch, before UNCP took its seven-point lead to the fourth.

UNCP remains tied with Francis Marion for second place, one game behind Belmont Abbey for first place in Conference Carolinas with two games remaining. The Lady Braves travel to Emmanuel Saturday before hosting Belmont Abbey in the regular-season finale on Feb. 22.

“It’s pretty cool to be a team where your games mean something, because there’s been years where late in the season, it’s not significant, your games don’t mean a lot,” Haskins said. “It’s pretty neat, and I think it’s a tribute to what they’ve done starting 0-5 to get in a position to where these games mean something.”

