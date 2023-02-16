Braves clinch share of regular-season CC title

PEMBROKE — On head coach Drew Richards’ 37th birthday, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team under his tutelage provided a potent present: a hot night shooting the basketball.

The Braves were dynamite from distance, building runs in both halves with the 3-point shot to defeat Chowan 87-61 Wednesday in Pembroke.

“I didn’t think, other than a couple instances, that we took bad 3s; I thought the 3s were in rhythm in transition or in the action we run in the half-court,” Richards said. “We work on shots a lot; these guys get in the gym all the time. … Every time they shoot it we all feel really confident.”

UNCP (25-1, 17-1 Conference Carolinas) clinched at least a share of the Conference Carolinas regular-season championship with the victory; the Braves can clinch an outright title with a head-to-head victory Saturday against second-place Emmanuel, or even sooner if Emmanuel loses a makeup game Thursday at Mount Olive.

The Braves shot 10-for-15 from 3, including a 5-for-6 mark in the second half, in the win. Six Braves players hit 3s; Javonte Waverly led the way with three and Nygell Verdier and Bradlee Haskell each knocked down two.

While the hot shooting was the most explosive part of the Braves offense, the team also scored 50 points in the paint, providing a strong perimeter-and-paint balance which made them even harder to stop.

“Obviously it makes us a better offensive team when we can make shots on the inside and outside, and that’s why we try to emphasize the things we do and try to get the ball inside as much as possible, because you can’t always rely on the ball going in,” Richards said. “That’s why we kind of harp on attacking the paint first with what we do, especially in the half-court, and that way if we have some 3s go in, great, but we’re trying to take as many high-percentage shots as possible.”

Six Braves scored in double figures, led ironically by a player without a 3 as JaJuan Carr scored 17 points; he did assist on three of the 3-point makes and totaled seven assists on the night.

“When I get in the paint a lot, I know I like to draw the defense in on me so I know more than likely somebody’s open on the perimeter, so I always make sure I look for that,” Carr said.

Verdier scored 12 points with six rebounds and Waverly, Haskell, Amare Miller and K.J. Walker all scored 11 points; Miller had a double-double with 13 rebounds and Haskell grabbed six rebounds as the Braves held a 45-31 edge on the boards.

Christian Koonce scored 13 points to lead Chowan and Daylan Askew and Jay Estime each scored nine; Cheick Traore had eight points with six rebounds.

The perimeter shooting by Waverly sparked a key first-half run as the sophomore hit three triples in a 3 1/2-minute span. The result was a 13-2 run that turned a 17-14 Braves lead into a 30-16 advantage with 9:01 left in the first half.

“It was a big spark, it helped us extend the lead and gave us some energy,” Walker said.

Walker hit a 3 to give UNCP its largest first-half lead, 37-20, at the 5:53 mark; Chowan (12-11, 10-8 CC) outscored the Braves 16-6 over the rest of the period to close to a 43-36 margin at halftime.

UNCP outscored Chowan 12-6 over the first 5 1/2 minutes of the second half and led 55-42 before the next two Braves baskets came on additional 3-pointers from Miller and Verdier, making it a 61-42 game with 12:49 to go.

Chowan cut the lead to 12 before an 11-0 UNCP run, including an alley-oop dunk from Carr to Verdier and a 3 by Haskell, gave the Braves a 75-52 lead with 6:09 to go.

While the Braves were successful shooters, they also held the Hawks out of the basket in the second half; Chowan shot just 22.8% (7-for-31) in the second half and was 0-for-9 from 3.

“Once I thought we got reestablished in the second half defensively, and we did a good job in the second half defending and continued to pound the glass, I thought that’s when we extended the lead a little bit,” Richards said.

Saturday’s game at Emmanuel, with all its conference implications, comes at the last place where UNCP lost a regular-season road game on Nov. 23, 2021; the Braves have since won 23 straight games as the visitors.

“We know Emmanuel’s a really good team and it’s going to be the toughest road game we’ve played all year in a really tough environment against one of the best players in the country,” Richards said. “We’re going to approach it like it’s any other game as far as preparation, but we understand that it’s going to be a really highly-contested game. We’re just going to walk in there like we prepare for every single game.”

