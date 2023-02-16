CLINTON — It turned out 32 minutes wasn’t enough to determine a winner between the St. Pauls and Red Springs girls basketball teams Wednesday in the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals — and neither was 36 minutes, or 40.

It took triple overtime before St. Pauls earned a 56-53 win to advance to the tournament’s championship game.

Jashontae Harris scored 43 points with eight steals for top-seeded St. Pauls (18-4) and Tyasia Baldwin had six points, 13 rebounds and six steals. St. Pauls standout Jakieya Thompson did not play due to injury.

Fourth-seeded Red Springs (13-13) awaits its state-playoff fate; the Red Devils are comfortably within the field according to projections.

In the Southeastern’s other semifinal game Wednesday, third-seeded East Bladen upset second-seeded Fairmont 42-40. East Bladen and St. Pauls will play for the tournament championship Friday at 6 p.m. at Clinton.

After St. Pauls and Fairmont tied for the regular-season championship, St. Pauls now earns the Southeastern’s top state playoff seed since it advanced to the tournament championship and Fairmont did not.

Lady Rams advance to United-8 championship game

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team earned a 67-51 win over Jack Britt in Wednesday’s United-8 Conference Tournament semifinal game played at Cape Fear.

Four players scored in double figures for second-seeded Purnell Swett (22-4). Kylie Chavis had 20 points with eight rebounds and three assists; Nyla Mitchell had 14 points with nine rebounds and three assists; Natalie Evington scored 14 points; and Jayda Dial had 10 points with three blocks. Niyah Locklear also scored nine points with seven rebounds.

The Rams will play top-seeded Cape Fear in Friday’s championship game at 6 p.m.; the game will be played at the highest-remaining seed in the boys tournament, which will play its semifinal games Thursday.