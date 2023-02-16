Lumberton’s Diamond Harris, in the front row second from right, signed to play college soccer at Barton College in a ceremony at Lumberton High School. She is surrounded by her family and coaches.

LUMBERTON — Even with a struggling team over the last couple of years, when Lumberton soccer coach Ethan Freeman saw Diamond Harris in goal, he felt like the Pirates had a chance no matter who they were playing.

Moving forward, Barton College will like their chances with Harris in goal too.

The two-time United-8 Conference Goalkeeper of the Year signed Thursday to play in the NCAA Division-II program at the school located in Wilson.

“It felt like home to me,” Harris said. “It was the atmosphere. And I had a friend there (Avery Vorholt) that helped me fit in with the team and everything, and the coach, we were texting constantly so she helped me out with the signing process.”

Harris had over 70 saves last season and six shutouts in goal. Late in the season, she had back-to-back shutouts — in a pair of 100-minute games — in two scoreless draws against South View and Seventy-First.

“She’s good on her feet, she’s going to be able to play out of the back, and she’s a good shot stopper,” Lumberton coach Ethan Freeman said. “I always felt comfortable having Diamond in the back. No matter what kind of a team we put out there, Diamond always gave us an edge, and going into this year it’s the first year in four years we haven’t had Diamond with us so it’s going to be a little bit of uncharted territory.”

Harris played for the Pirates, completing her athletic eligibility last spring, while attending the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College, where students are allowed play athletics at Lumberton High School. She graduated from the Early College in December.

“It wasn’t easy, because we had to always fit my schedule to find time to travel back here, and I had to sign out early to go to the games, but I always made time for both academics and sports,” Harris said. “I talked with the coaches and they had flexibility as well, and my teachers worked with me as well.”

Harris will make the less-than-two-hour trip to Barton, and will also compete against other area schools in Conference Carolinas including The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Mount Olive and Francis Marion.

“It played a big role, because I did want to stay close to family, so I could keep in contact with them and they can have time to travel up to see my games though,” she said. “I’ve been dreaming about it since I started. When I found soccer, I said that’s for me.”

