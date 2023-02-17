Purnell Swett’s Jaquese Graham (10) passes to teammate Malachi Gales (20) as Seventy-First’s Jared Davis (23) and Johnathan Askew (12) defend during Thursday’s United-8 Conference semifinal at Seventy-First.

The Lumberton boys basketball team bench reacts after a made basket during Thursday’s United-8 Conference Tournament semifinal against Cape Fear at Seventy-First.

Lumberton’s Nakoma Scott (0) and Tre Lewis (3) and Cape Fear’s Jeremiah Melvin (3) battle for a rebound during Thursday’s United-8 Conference Tournament semifinal at Seventy-First.

FAYETTEVILLE —The Lumberton boys basketball team’s 16-point third-quarter lead was quickly fading against Cape Fear Thursday — and had dwindled to just four.

Then, a four-point possession provided a big shift and the momentum once again favored the Pirates.

The ensuing run was enough for Lumberton to earn a 68-59 win over the Colts in the United-8 Conference Tournament semifinals, played at Seventy-First.

“We got on cruise control for a little bit, so whenever that happened and we got, really, a four-point possession, then we turned it up on defense a little bit, and we sealed the game out,” Lumberton guard Cobe Oxendine said. “I’ll give it to them; Cape Fear was a tough team — but we came out on top.”

The second-seeded Pirates (21-4) will face top-seeded Seventy-First in the championship game, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Seventy-First.

Lumberton led third-seeded Cape Fear (15-9) 45-29 midway through the third quarter before a 16-4 Colts run, sparked by three Connor Moore triples, closed the Pirates’ lead to 49-45.

After a technical foul on Cape Fear, Lumberton’s Cobe Oxendine hit two free throws; on the ensuing possession, J.B. Brockington hit a layup for a 53-45 advantage with 39 seconds left in the third; that remained the score at the end of the third quarter, giving the Pirates a much-needed jolt entering the stretch run.

“We had to call two timeouts, but free throws did put us back in the game and free throws did put us over the top,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “That’s big going forward. A testament to that was we had guys that can make free throws to get to the free-throw line.”

After a Masaun Bryant layup for Cape Fear for the first points of the fourth quarter, Lumberton scored the next six points, with a basket and two free throws from Brockington and a layup from Tre Lewis; this gave the Pirates a 59-47 lead with 4:35 to go.

Jordan Cochran and Masuan Bryant hit 3s to get Cape Fear to a 60-55 deficit with 53 seconds to go. Oxendine then stepped up for the Pirates at the free-throw line — just as he did after the technical foul at the end of the third — and hit six straight free throws over the final 51 seconds to seal the victory. The Pirates were collectively 17-for-18 at the line in the second half.

“He’s wanted that moment all year; he’s hated that he’s not been able to play at 100% this year,” Edwards said, referring to a knee injury Oxendine has played through throughout his senior season. “His heart, from what he’s going through, his 50% with the heart he’s got is better than anybody else that I can ask for right now. We love the effort he’s giving, and there’s nobody else I’d want at the free-throw line other than him in that moment.”

Brockington recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists; Lewis had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Oxendine scored 14 points, including an 8-for-8 total at the foul line, and Jacob Hammonds scored 11 points.

Jeremiah Melvin scored 19 points for Cape Fear, Bryant had 16 and Moore added 12.

Lumberton led 18-15 after the first quarter; Cape Fear took a 26-23 lead with 3:47 left in the half after a Bryant layup. The Pirates finished the half on an 11-1 run, including a 3 from Brockington and two Hammonds lay-ins, to take a 34-27 lead at intermission.

The Pirates came out firing to start the second half, sparked by an Oxendine 3, a Lewis hook shot and six combined free throws from Brockington and Patrick McBride, to take its 45-29 lead.

“Whenever I hit that 3 to come out (in the second half), it boosted everybody’s momentum,” Oxendine said. “We got a couple of defensive stops after that, and coach held us to a standard right after halftime, he wanted to see three stops in a row. We got a couple stops right there, and that put us on a little run before they went on their run.”

For all that the Lumberton program has accomplished in Edwards’ four-year tenure, they’ve yet to win a conference regular-season or tournament championship. The Pirates can change that Friday, though they’ll have to beat a Seventy-First team with a pair of 21-point wins against them in the regular season.

“We’re definitely hoping for it, it was one of our goals coming into the year,” Edwards said. “We know what they do, they know what we do by this point, it’s just going to be who can make the shots and who can play better basketball tomorrow night.”

Seventy-First dominates Purnell Swett

From the very start of Thursday’s United-8 Tournament semifinal game, the Purnell Swett boys basketball team was no match for top-seeded Seventy-First.

The Falcons dominated the Rams from the tip in a 92-47 win, as Seventy-First advanced to the tournament championship where it will host Lumberton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“We worked on our press break yesterday, we worked on our zone to try to stop their athleticism — and we turned it over right out of the gate, two or three times,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “But still you’ve got to defend, you’ve got to win 50/50 balls, and we didn’t do that. … We definitely shot ourselves in the foot.”

Seventy-First (23-2) took an 8-0 lead in the game’s early moments, and stretched the advantage to 15-2 just three minutes in. Fourth-seeded Purnell Swett (12-13) stayed relatively even with the Falcons over the rest of the first quarter, but Seventy-First led 25-10 at the end of the period.

Purnell Swett played its best quarter in the second, though Seventy-First still held a 17-14 advantage; the Falcons led 42-24 at halftime.

The Rams cut the lead to 42-28 early in the third quarter, but the comeback effort was short-lived; Seventy-First took its lead to 65-37 by the end of the third quarter and reached the running-clock threshold of a 40-point lead with just over two minutes remaining.

Johnathan Askew led Seventy-First with 17 points, Jared Davis scored 16, Randy Dockery had 11 and Deandre Nance tallied 10.

Jaquese Graham scored 12 points and Connor Harris and Marcus Lowry each had 11 for the Rams.

Purnell Swett entered Thursday’s game projected by HighSchoolOT as the third-to-last team in the state playoff field; after the loss, they will now wait to see if they are in the 4A tournament when the NCHSAA releases pairings on Saturday.

“We’re going to get together tomorrow and have a light practice on Friday, and Saturday we’ll see where we are,” Sampson said. “I didn’t give them an end-of-the-year speech; I saved that, because I don’t think we’re done.”

St. Pauls to face East Bladen in Southeastern boys final

The St. Pauls boys basketball team earned a come-from-behind 49-44 win over West Bladen in Thursday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference semifinal in Clinton, advancing to face East Bladen in Friday’s championship game.

Top-seeded West Bladen (18-7) led St. Pauls (14-12) 13-12 after the first quarter, 20-18 at halftime and 35-31 at the end of the third quarter; the Bulldogs outscored the Knights 18-9 in the fourth quarter.

Elijah Blanding led St. Pauls with 11 points, Lukus Osborne scored 10 and Cameron Revels and Josiah Sanders each had nine.

Chase Williams scored 19 points and Jackson Pait had 12 for West Bladen.

The Bulldogs and second-seeded East Bladen will meet Friday after the Eagles defeated third-seeded Red Springs 64-38 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

