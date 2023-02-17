PEMBROKE — A majestic performance at the plate in the 13th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team’s weekend sweep at Virginia-Wise last Friday and Saturday turned out to be a gift that keeps on giving for senior Christian Jayne on Thursday when the Fayetteville native was adorned with Regional and National Hitter of the Week laurels by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

An everyday starter in centerfield for the Black & Gold, Jayne becomes the eighth different player in program history to pick up region hitter of the week laurels, and just the third to also rake in national accolades as well. He is the first to be crowned with NCBWA National Hitter of the Week honors since Ethan Baucom on March 4, 2021.

A product of Terry Sanford High School, Jayne hit .706 (12-for-17) with four doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored, while also drawing four walks and going 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts, as the Braves outscored Virginia-Wise 68-13 on the way to a perfect weekend. He tallied at least three hits in all three outings with the Cavaliers, including a game-one performance that watched him turn in a 3-for-4 hitting line with four walks, two home runs, three RBI and five runs scored. He was 5-for-6 with three extra-base hits and four RBI in game two, and 4-for-7 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored in the series finale.

Jayne is in the midst of his third season with the Braves after playing his first two collegiate seasons at East Carolina. In 2-plus seasons in the Black & Gold, he has compiled 99 starts and a .319 batting average with 39 extra-base hits (13 HR), 89 RBI and 101 runs scored. He is also 40-for-51 on stolen base attempts as a part of the Braves.

UNCP (6-0) will lift the lid on the Conference Carolinas portion of its 2023 regular season schedule on Friday and Saturday when it bunkers down for a weekend set against 14th-ranked and unbeaten Belmont Abbey (9-0) at Sammy Cox Field. The squads will open the series with a 3 p.m. contest on Friday, before closing out the weekend with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.