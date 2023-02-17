PEMBROKE — Constance Seals and her Purnell Swett softball teammates will soon begin their season, her senior campaign. When the first pitch is thrown, she’ll have one less thing on her mind.

Seals signed Friday to play softball at Fayetteville Tech Community College.

“That’s what I wanted to do, so everybody could come in and take pictures and everything,” Seals said. “It’s already out of the way before we play softball, which is my last year.”

Seals, primarily an outfielder for the Rams, hit .288 with seven RBIs and 10 runs scored last season. Purnell Swett won the United-8 Conference regular-season and tournament titles and the Robeson County Slugfest and advanced to the third round of the 4A state playoffs.

“They’re getting a very versatile player,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “She can play anywhere; she can catch, she can play infield, she can play outfield, she’s been my outfielder for the past couple of years. She’s going to help them because they’re building a good program over there, and right now with what he’s got and what he’s adding I expect them to contend with the Louisburgs and Florence-Darlington. I’m excited. She’s a hard-nosed ballplayer and she’ll give everything she’s got.”

Playing close to home was a plus for Seals, who also had an offer from Southeastern Community College.

“I didn’t want to go far away from home; it’s drivable. I wanted to stay at home while taking college,” Seals said. “Really, they just offered (physical fitness programs) I’m going to school for. And I like the organization they have there. … It’s really a dream come true; I’ve played it since I was about 10 and it’s what I always wanted to do.”

With her college decision off the table, it’s one less distraction for Seals with the Rams set to open the season Feb. 28 against Hoke County.

“It’ll be something where she’s not worried about it, she’s not sitting here with it on her mind, what am I going to do, and that takes away her focus from being able to play ball. It’s a good thing that she’s able to focus on what she’s able to do and play ball and do the things that we need her to do. I’m excited for her.”

