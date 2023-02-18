GREENSBORO — Lumberton junior wrestler Jackson Buck will compete for an individual state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

Buck will face Laney’s Alex Hopper in the championship match late Saturday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum. Both have one loss this season, which came when the other defeated them.

Buck defeated Davie’s Hunter Testa by 6-4 decision in the semifinal round Friday; earlier in the day, he pinned Athens Drive’s Zaid Marjan in the quarterfinals.

Lumberton’s Travelian Hall was also in the semifinal round on Friday; he was defeated by Mooresville’s Jace Barrier in an 11-4 decision. Hall will now wrestle in the consolation bracket, and is guaranteed to place at the end of the tournament.

Two more Pirate wrestlers are also still in the consolation bracket after early-round losses. Makya Kerns, at 113, and Matthew Foil, at 152, will wrestle in the consolation third round Saturday morning, and are one win away from guaranteeing a placing finish.

James Ellison lost in the consolation second round Friday and was eliminated, finishing 1-2 in the tournament.