The Purnell Swett girls basketball team bench and Rams fans react after a made basket during Friday’s United-8 Conference Tournament championship game against Cape Fear in Fayetteville.

Purnell Swett’s Nyla Mitchell (1) drives towards the basket as Cape Fear’s Jayda Angel (1) defends during Friday’s United-8 Conference Tournament championship game in Fayetteville.

Purnell Swett’s Niyah Locklear (22) grabs a rebound in front of Cape Fear’s Kayla Gage (23) and Jayda Dial (1) during Friday’s United-8 Conference Tournament championship game in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — After a stellar stretch to take them from down 14 at halftime to within three of Cape Fear, the Purnell Swett girls basketball team’s momentum stalled in the closing minutes of Friday’s United-8 Conference Tournament championship game at Seventy-First.

Top-seeded Cape Fear pulled away down the stretch to earn a 68-57 win and prevent a Rams repeat.

“Just some execution errors, just didn’t do what we said do,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “They played a great game, you can’t take nothing away from them; they made shots. We missed some chippies around the rim, it seemed like every rebound was a long one that we weren’t in position for; it happens sometimes.”

Trailing 39-25 at halftime, second-seeded Purnell Swett (22-5) closed the gap to 41-38 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, with 3s from Natalie Evington and Kylie Chavis and two inside baskets from Niyah Locklear in the 13-2 run. Cape Fear (21-4) led 45-40 at the end of the third quarter.

The Colts stretched their lead to seven points three times over the first five minutes of the fourth but couldn’t get any additional separation as the Rams hung around, with their production including two Locklear baskets.

Cape Fear, though, scored on five straight possessions to go on a 10-2 run and take a 59-46 lead with 2:03 to go.

“We had three girls with four fouls, and they’re our three best players, so it was kind of tough because we thought we might still have a chance to get some shots at the end so we didn’t want them to foul out,” Eddings said.

The Colts were 9-for-12 at the free-throw line over the final 1:31; Nyla Mitchell hit two 3s and Jayda Dial hit one over the span, but the Rams never got closer than 64-57.

“We’re so used to not being in those situations, and had we been in those situations it seems like we would’ve learned from those, but it seemed like tonight, mentally we just weren’t ready,” Eddings said.

Jayda Angel led Cape Fear with 34 points and Samara Britt had 12.

Mitchell and Locklear scored 16 points to lead Purnell Swett and Chavis and Evington each had 11.

Cape Fear led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter and 39-25 at halftime; the Colts finished the first half with a 9-2 run and Angel had 20 points before intermission.

Purnell Swett is projected to earn a No. 7 seed in the NCHSAA 4A state tournament when pairings are announced Saturday; this would give the Rams at least two home games should they advance.

