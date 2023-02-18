Lumberton’s Cobe Oxendine (5) drives towards the basket as Seventy-First’s Jared Davis (23) and Shawn Barber, behind Davis, defend during Friday’s United-8 Conference Tournament championship game at Seventy-First.

FAYETTEVILLE — Against a team that had previously beaten them twice by 21 points, and trailing by 16 points at halftime, the Lumberton boys basketball team had every reason to fold in the United-8 Conference Tournament championship game Friday at Seventy-First.

Instead, the Pirates fought back — but the comeback came just short.

Seventy-First withstood Lumberton’s second-half run to earn a 55-48 win, beating the Pirates in the tournament final for the second straight year.

“Our guys do have a lot of fight, and that’s one thing they’ve had to do all year,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They’ve had to battle; we’ve had to fight through injuries, we’ve fought through sickness and stuff like that, and we haven’t played the best we’ve played in the last four years. We have not shot the ball well this year, we haven’t executed well down the stretch this year; that’s probably a testament to coaching. I’m proud of their effort, but we just couldn’t come away with it.”

Top-seeded Seventy-First (24-2) led 32-16 after a dominant first half; second-seeded Lumberton (22-5) started the second half on a 10-0 run to close to a 32-26 gap with 4:23 left in the third after a Patrick McBride dunk. Jared Davis scored three baskets over the rest of the period to help Seventy-First build its lead back to double digits, at 42-32, going to the fourth.

The fourth quarter started much like the third, with a big Pirates run; the 7-0 strech in the final period included inside baskets from J.B. Brockington — his first of the game — and Tre Lewis, and got the Pirates within a possession at 42-39 with 6:10 to go.

Lumberton again got within three at 44-41, and 46-43; Seventy-First used free throws to take a 49-43 lead, but a Jacob Hammonds floater with 1:26 left pulled the Pirates back within three again at 49-46. Jakoi Hassell hit two free throws with 1:17 left to put the Falcons up 51-46, Lumberton missed multiple shots in their ensuing possessions, and Davis hit a layup off an offensive rebound of his own free-throw miss for a 53-46 advantage with 31 seconds left. Brockington and Hassell each hit two free throws in the final seconds to establish the final tally.

Seventy-First dominated the boards — including 25 offensive rebounds — and Lumberton shot just 11-for-27 from the free-throw line, just one night after a 17-for-20 mark in Thursday’s semifinal win over Cape Fear. With those two factors heavily favoring the Falcons, Edwards said the outcome could have been far more one-sided.

“Missing 16 free throws, that’s a backbreaker. … I’m surprised it was a seven-point game, to be honest; I’m surprised with two minutes left it was a three-point game,” Edwards said. “If you would’ve told me those two stats, I would’ve assumed it would’ve been a 40-point blowout.”

Davis scored 22 points to lead Seventy-First, Hassell had eight and Shawn Barber scored seven.

Hammonds led Lumberton with 18 points, Lewis had 12 and Brockington and McBride each scored eight; the quartet accounted for all 48 of the Pirates’ points. Pirates guard Cobe Oxendine reaggravated a season-long knee injury during the game and is potentially out for the state playoffs.

Lumberton led 8-4 in the first quarter after two early Hammonds triples; Seventy-First finished the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 12-8 lead after the period. The run continued into the second quarter, as the Falcons extended the lead to 26-12 with 3:49 left in the first half, a 24-4 advantage in just under eight minutes of action.

Brockington was held scoreless until the fourth quarter.

“You’re not going to win a game like this when your best player doesn’t play the first half. I mean, just completely out of sync the entire half,” Edwards said. “That’s props to them, they took him out of the game, they doubled him on every ball screen, they denied him on every entry on the wing.”

Lumberton will learn its first-round state playoff opponent when the NCHSAA releases playoff brackets on Saturday; the Pirates will be seeded among the 4A conference champions since they are the highest-finishing 4A team in the United-8 Conference, and are projected by HighSchoolOT as a No. 7 seed, which would give them two home games should they advance.

“We can beat anybody, we can lose to anybody,” Edwards said. “We’re kind of a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde team, and that kind of frustrates you as a coach, but hopefully we hit our stride next week and we play the best basketball we’ve played all year.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.