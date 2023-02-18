Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Roy Williamson and Calvin Hammonds were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 62, winning a scorecard playoff over runners-up Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins.

Pandora Carter and Al Wall won the first flight with a 74, winning a scorecard playoff over runners-up James Humphrey and Mike Sellers.

Closest to the pin winners were Bobby Benton, Tom Cleveland and Dennis Gustafson.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Ray Lowry and J.D. McGirt were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Larry Lynn Locklear and Bob Antone. Jerry Long and James Howard Locklear were the winners in the second flight and Roy Williamson, who played as a single, came in second. The third flight was won by Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen with Larry Holmes and J.T. Powers taking second. Gene Harrison, Roy Williamson, David Morris and Kirk Hamilton were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: James Cox with a 71, Mitch Grier 74, Brian Davis 75, James Thompson 75, Bert Thomas 76, Rickey Hamilton 77, Michael Connor 77, Butch Lennon 78, Chris Barfield 78 and Randy Graham 78.

PSRC Association of Educational Office Professionals to hold golf tournament

The Public Schools of Robeson County Association of Educational Office Professionals will hold its 16th Annual Golf Tournament March 3. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

Registration forms and checks are available at robeson.k12.nc.us and can be mailed to Rosa L. Locklear or Emma Carter at PSRCEOP, 4045 Deep Branch Road, Lumberton, NC 28360.

The cost per golfer is $60. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for seniors and an office professional with the Public Schools of Robeson County. Sponsorship includes $100 hole sponsors and $50 cart sponsors.

For more information, email Rosa Locklear at [email protected]

