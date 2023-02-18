The four Lumberton wrestlers who placed at the NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday take a group photo after becoming the first Pirates team with four state placers, and the first from Robeson County. Pictured, from left, are Makya Kerns, who was fourth at 113; Jackson Buck, second at 182; Matthew Foil, fourth at 152; and Travelian Hall, fourth at 106.

Lumberton’s Matthew Foil, second from right, gets his fourth-place medal in the 152-pound 4A classification at the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Makya Kerns, second from right, gets his fourth-place medal in the 113-pound 4A classification at the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Travelian Hall, second from right, gets his fourth-place medal in the 106-pound 4A classification at the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Jackson Buck, third from right, gets his second-place medal in the 182-pound 4A classification at the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Matthew Foil, left, wrestles against Topsail’s Ethan Blevins, right, during the 182-pound 4A championship match at the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton head coach James Bell, right, and assistant coach Teague Little, left, watch during Matthew Foil’s 152-pound third-place match against Topsail’s Ethan Blevins at the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Matthew Foil, left, wrestles against Topsail’s Ethan Blevins, right, during the 182-pound 4A championship match at the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Jackson Buck takes the mat for the the 182-pound 4A championship match against Laney’s Alex Hopper at the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Jackson Buck, second from right, participates in the Walk of Champions before the championship round at the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships Saturday in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — For about 2 1/2 minutes to start Saturday’s 182-pound 4A championship match at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Wrestling Championships, Lumberton’s Jackson Buck and Laney’s Alex Hopper wrestled a fairly even match, with Hopper leading 2-0 in the second round.

It was fitting, with both wrestlers entering the bout with one loss on the season — to each other.

But a quick move by Hopper left Buck on the ground with little chance to recover, and just like that the match was over and Buck finished as the state runner-up.

“Coming into this finals match, I feel like I was wrestling good; I just got caught there at the end, and that’s all it takes in wrestling,” Buck said. “He stood up, I was diving off, he just went underneath, kicked me over — and there wasn’t much I could do from there.”

The match was tied 0-0 after the first period. Hopper, who won his second consecutive state championship, scored single points on a caution and a reversal, the second being the move which led to the pin, two minutes and 37 seconds into the match.

“The game plan was to stretch the match out; there was no reason to try to end the match early or force anything. That kind of buys into the Hopper style,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “We wanted to slow it down and wrestle at our pace, which we did in the first period; we looked good, we were moving. …Hopper hits a roll and gets us on our back; it’s a tough place to get out of. (Buck) got in that same position (against Hopper) before and worked his way out of it, but it was tight. It’s a tough position to be in for anybody to get out of.”

Buck defeated Davie’s Hunter Testa by 6-4 decision in the semifinal round Friday; earlier in the day, he pinned Athens Drive’s Zaid Marjan in the quarterfinals.

“I came into this tournament like any other tournament, just trying to compete,” Buck said. “My first couple matches, I wrestled pretty good and scored a lot of points, and I came out with a win. The semifinals, tough kid; it was close all the way to the end and I came out on top, 6-4.”

Buck, a junior, will look to return to states next year as a contender again in his senior season.

“I’ve got all summer to train, I’ve got all next year, I know what I can do, and with my coaches and my training partners and my teammates and people around here I know I can be here again,” Buck said.

Buck improved on his third-place finish from last year’s state tournament, becoming the third Pirates wrestler to place at state in multiple years.

“It’s a natural progression,” Bell said. “The biggest thing we look at is how we’ve improved, did we get better. The placement isn’t always the point, but did we get better year by year. And we did — Jackson did, everybody did.”

Pirates set record with four placers

Buck was one of four wrestlers who placed for Lumberton, the most in program history, becoming the first Robeson County team with four state placers in one season. In addition to Buck, Travelian Hall finished fourth at 106, Makya Kerns finished fourth at 113 and Matthew Foil finished fourth at 152.

“I think that’s a testament to how we train, how we mentally, physically train,” Bell said. “The guys have even said it, we train for the tough matches. … This weekend, despite those three guys losing in the (consolation) finals, they all had a good weekend. They wrestled tough matches against kids, we closed the gap on kids that we had wrestled early in the season, and it’s all progress. You end better than you start, and that’s kind of the way we want to develop.”

The four placers paved the way for a fifth-place finish for Lumberton in the team competition with 66 points; led by Hopper, Laney won the team title with 118.5 points.

“It’s a big testament to our coaches and stuff,” Buck said. “NC Pride, the club we go to, it’s super big and a lot of big names go there. … We’ve got a bunch of kids in the room and we’re in there scrapping every day.”

Hall fourth in freshman appearance

Hall reached the championship semifinals Friday before he was defeated by Mooresville’s Jace Barrier in an 11-4 decision. In Saturday’s consolation rounds, Hall defeated South Iredell’s Dru Kerley by 7-4 decision; in the third-place match, New Bern’s Alex Barnett beat Hall by a 9-2 decision.

“I impressed myself with the wins I got this year, and at this tournament I proved that I can hang with some of the big boys, I can say that,” Hall said. “Most of these kids have beaten the kids that I got pinned by and lost to, and I feel like I really did good.”

Hall’s tournament run comes a freshman, giving him up three more chances to potentially reach and place in the state tournament again.

“I feel like I can build a lot more here; I feel like I can make it a lot further than I have from just fourth place,” Hall said. “I feel like next year I will do way better. I’ll be going up weight, and I think next year I’ll have a better chance than what I had this year. … I didn’t come here for easy work, I came here for hard work. It’s just like an exam, it’s hard. Just study for it, get ready, always hit it.”

Kerns ends high-school career with fourth-place finish

Kerns lost his first-round match Thursday against eventual state champion A.L. Brown’s Trevor Freeman by an 8-1 decision; Kerns then won two consolation-round matches Friday and two on Saturday, a 16-0 win technical fall over Riverside’s Daniel Dickerson and a 10-5 decision over Lake Norman’s Tiaj Thao, before falling by a 7-2 decision in the third-place match against Ragsdale’s Bradley Yokum.

“I took a tough round one loss but I had to have a short memory and forget about that, and toughen up and battle on the back side,” Kerns said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but I don’t train to accomplish something that’s easy, I train for the hard matches.”

For Kerns, a senior, a placing finish in the state tournament was a fulfilling way to complete his high-school wrestling career.

“I always wanted to be on the podium at the state tournament,” Kerns said. “I’d prefer to be on the top but I’ll take what I can get, and just going out as a placer means a lot to me as a senior ending my career this way.”

“He’s a three-time state qualifier and he started in 10th grade, so we’ve seen the development through this whole season,” Bell said. “I’m glad he came out, he’s a special kid, and he’s going to be successful at whatever he does.”

Foil battles back for fourth

Foil also battled through the consolation rounds for his fourth-place finish. Topsail’s Ethan Blevins beat Foil in Friday’s quarterfinal round by a 9-2 decision; Foil won one consolation-round match Friday and two on Saturday, beating Hickory Ridge’s Hunter Jones by a 5-3 sudden-victory decision, and Northwest Guilford’s Dylan Attridge by 3-2 decision. Foil wrestled Blevins again in the third-place match and lost by 10-1 majority decision.

“I lost to that kid on the front side too, and came to the back side and I knew I could get back up there and beat some of these guys but it was going to be a battle. Two of these guys were ranked higher than me; I beat one in overtime and beat one 3-2, and got myself in the third-place match and gave myself a chance to win that.”

Foil, a junior, said the work begins now to get back to states in his senior year and have a chance to win the title.

“That’s the way we want our guys to be, we want our guys to be hungry,” Bell said. “We want our guys to constantly improve. That’s the attitude we want them to have, so I’m glad Matt thinks like that and I’m glad he’s making that decision now; he doesn’t get his head down about losing. Losing just means you get back up, you knock the dirt off, and you just keep going, you go and get better.”

James Ellison also participated in the state tournament for Lumberton; he was 1-2 in the tournament before he was eliminated in the consolation second round.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.