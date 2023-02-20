PEMBROKE – Senior Branden Kunz pitched a masterpiece to lead the 13th-ranked UNC Pembroke to a series-clinching 12-0 victory in the front end of a Saturday afternoon twinbill at Sammy Cox Field, and the Braves used an epic comeback effort to complete a weekend sweep of Belmont Abbey with a 9-6 victory in the nightcap.

UNCP (9-0, 3-0 CC) pushed its multi-season home win streak out to 14 games with Saturday’s results, while also giving the Black & Gold a conference-opening series sweep for the second-straight year. The weekend sweep marked the first three losses of the season for the Crusaders (9-3, 0-3) who fell to 18-18 all-time in the series with UNCP.

Kunz (2-0) notched a career-best 14 strikeouts across a 2-hit complete game effort in the opening game of Saturday’s twinbill — a performance that also saw him strike out nine of the first 10 batters he faced. Newcomer Luke Barrow (1-0) grabbed his first win as a member of the Black & Gold in game two, striking out seven across four hitless innings of relief.

In Saturday’s opener, Joey Rezek drew a two-out walk in the first inning and Ethan Ott followed with a run-scoring double off of the wall in right field to give the hosts the only run they would need, though they would go on to plate 11 more in the game.

Rezek recorded two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Jonathan Barham had a home run, a sacrifice fly and four RBIs, and Ott had two hits including a double, a walk and an RBI.

Joe Whitaker and Patrick Taylor notched hits for Belmont Abbey; Alex Sniffen (1-1) took the loss.

In the series finale, Belmont Abbey offset a 2-0 deficit by sending its entire order to the plate in a six-hit, five-run third inning that swung the momentum into the visiting dugout. Connor Tucker, Joey Humphrey and Garrett Browder all registered RBI singles, while Jack Boyles tallied a two-run triple.

UNCP ultimately answered late with its own bat-around inning, sending its entire order to the plate in the game-deciding eighth to tack up the last five of seven straight unanswered runs to close the contest. The Braves loaded the bases with their first four at-bats, and Michael Kocen drew a 4-pitch walk to force in a run. Joey Rezek registered a RBI groundout to even up the score, and Ethan Ott crushed a full-count offering from reliever Jake Craddock deep and over the fence in left field.

Ott had two hits, including the home run, and three RBIs for UNCP; Kocen had a hit and two walks and scored three runs and Spencer Faulkner had a hit, two twlks and two RBIs.

Browder , Tucker and Patrick Taylor all had two hits in the nightcap for the Crusaders; Browder’s performance included a home run and two RBIs and Tucker had a double and an RBI. Jack Boyles also had a triple with two RBIs. Jake Craddock (0-1) took the loss.

In Friday’s series opener, Belmont Abbey stormed all the way back from a late 7-0 deficit to grab an 8-7 lead in the eighth inning, but the Braves got RBI knocks from Christian Jayne and Joey Rezek in the bottom of the frame to rally past the Crusaders, 9-8.

The Braves will continue an eight-game home stand on Tuesday when they welcome Mercy (0-2) to Sammy Cox Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.