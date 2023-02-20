The goal to still be playing at this time of year was met by nine of Robeson County’s 10 high-school basketball teams, with four girls teams and all five boys teams receiving bids into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

When those nine teams take the floor Tuesday night, both at home in Robeson County and on the road across the eastern North Carolina region, a new goal will be at hand: survive and advance.

Five of the nine Robeson County playoff teams are at home as the higher seed; at least three would have a second-round home game should they advance.

Here is a look at each first-round matchup:

4A BOYS

Clayton at Lumberton

The Lumberton boys earned a No. 7 seed in the 4A East regional as the automatic 4A qualifier from the United-8 Conference, and will host No. 26 Clayton in the first round at 7 p.m.

Clayton (14-11) finished third in the Greater Neuse River Conference. The Comets have not qualified for the state playoffs in the last two seasons after a fourth-round run in 3A in 2020.

Clayton won seven of its last nine games in the regular season but lost its first-round conference tournament game in overtime against South Garner; Tuesday’s game will be the Comets’ first in eight days. The team’s offense runs through Andrew Grimes (17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks per game) and Anthony Walters (8.5 points, 2.6 assists per game).

Lumberton (22-5) has made a habit of playoff runs during head coach Bryant Edwards’ four-year tenure; the Pirates were named co-state champions in 2020 after winning the 4A East Regional championship before the state championship game was canceled due to COVID-19, then reached the 4A East Regional final in 2021 and the second round in 2022.

Should the Pirates advance, they will be at home for at least the first two rounds. Tuesday’s Lumberton-Clayton victor will face the winner of No. 23 New Bern at No. 10 Pinecrest in Thursday’s second round.

Purnell Swett at Richmond

Purnell Swett, the next-to-last team in the 4A boys field, earned a No. 31 seed in the East Region and will play at No. 2 Richmond at 6:30 p.m.

Richmond (23-2) is the regular-season and tournament champion of the Sandhills Athletic Conference. Paul McNeil (23.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals per game) is the Raiders’ headliner — and announced Sunday his commitment to play collegiately at N.C. State — but the Raiders also have double-digit production from Jullien Cole (16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.7 steals) and J.V. Drake (11.0 points, 3.2 assists).

The former conference foes met twice in nonconference play during the regular season; the Raiders won 81-45 on Nov. 18 and 92-58 on Nov. 30. Richmond has won eight straight meetings, dating back to Purnell Swett’s last win in the series in December 2018.

Purnell Swett (12-13) will make its first state playoff appearance since 2012.

The winner between the Rams and Raiders will face either No. 15 Sanderson or No. 18 Chapel Hill in the second round Thursday.

2A BOYS

Cummings at St. Pauls

Two conference tournament champions will meet at St. Pauls as the Bulldogs, a No. 15 seed in the 2A East Region, will host No. 18 Cummings at 7:30 p.m.

Cummings (18-7), located in Burlington, finished second in the Mid-Carolina 1A/2A Conference before winning the league tournament last week, defeating Seaforth in Friday’s final.

The Cavaliers feature three double-figure scorers: Johnniyus Sharpe (22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals per game), A.J. Gillespie (14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Jakari Dobbins (10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals).

St. Pauls (15-12) won the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship as the No. 4 seed, beating top-seeded West Bladen in the semifinals and No. 2 East Bladen in Friday’s championship game. The Bulldogs will look to replicate last year’s playoff success, when they reached the fourth round before losing to eventual state runner-up Farmville Central.

Tuesday’s winning team will face the winner of No. 31 Roanoke Rapids at No. 2 Goldsboro in Thursday’s second round.

Red Springs at Northeastern

Red Springs is the No. 19 seed and will travel to No. 14 Northeastern for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.

Northeastern (15-9) finished third in the Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A Conference; the Eagles lost 79-39 to Hertford County in Friday’s conference tournament final after overtime wins in the previous two rounds. An underclassman-heavy team, Northeastern is led by Tyell Saunders (16.6 points, 2.3 assists, 2.6 steals per game), Sayvion Saunders (10.7 points, 8.0 rebounds) and Tyquan Harney (10.4 points).

The Eagles reached the 2A East Regional final in 2021 and the second round last season. Red Springs (17-9) will look to advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, when they lost to Northeastern in the second round in the last meeting between the programs; the Red Devils have lost in their last five first-round appearances.

Northeastern is in Elizabeth City, only about three miles from Elizabeth City State University, where Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. attended college.

The matchup opposite Northeastern-Red Springs on the bracket is also a Southeastern Athletic Conference vs. Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup as No. 3 Hertford County hosts No. 30 Midway. The winners of each game will meet in the second round Thursday.

Fairmont at Farmville Central

Fairmont, the last team in the 2A field, is the No. 32 seed and will face No. 1 Farmville Central at 7 p.m.

Farmville Central (24-1) hasn’t lost to an NCHSAA opponent this season, with the Jaguars’ only loss coming to Don Bosco Prep of New Jersey on Dec. 30; the Jaguars have won 14 straight games since. Farmville Central has won a state championship in three of the last four seasons, and is the regular-season and tournament champion from the Eastern Plains Conference.

The Jaguars boast five double-figure scorers: Jah Short (23.8 points per game), Mykal Williams (12.9), Jayden Pitt (11.4), J.D. Daniels (11.0) and Alex Moye (10.2).

Tuesday’s matchup marks the second straight year that Farmville Central and Fairmont (7-17) have met as the No. 1 and 32 seeds in the first round. Farmville Central won 76-45 last season.

Tuesday’s winner will advance to face either No. 16 North Johnston or No. 17 West Bladen in Thursday’s second round.

4A GIRLS

Southeast Raleigh at Purnell Swett

Purnell Swett’s girls earned a No. 8 seed in the 4A East regional as the automatic 4A qualifier from the United-8 Conference, and will face No. 25 Southeast Raleigh in Pembroke at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Southeast Raleigh (17-8) finished second in the Greater Neuse River Conference before losing in the conference tournament semifinals Thursday against Clayton; the Bulldogs had won 11 of their last 12 games before the loss.

Southeast Raleigh is no stranger to playoff success; the Bulldogs were named co-state champions in 2020 after the state championship game was canceled due to COVID-19, and were state runners-up five times in the six-year stretch from 2014-19. They have advanced to the second round in each of the last two seasons.

Purnell Swett (22-5) looks to reach the second round for the second-straight season, and will be at home for at least the first two rounds should they advance.

The winner of Purnell Swett and Southeast Raleigh will face the winner of No. 9 Overhills and No. 25 South View in the second round, leaving Purnell Swett with a potential conference opponent if the Rams and South View both advance.

2A GIRLS

Kinston at St. Pauls

St. Pauls earned the Southeastern Athletic Conference’s automatic bid into the 2A tournament and is the No. 4 seed, and will host No. 29 Kinston in the first round at 6 p.m. If the Bulldogs advance, they would be home through at least the third round.

Kinston (10-15) finished fourth in the East Central Conference and has lost four of its last six games. The Pirates have lost in the first round in the last two postseasons, but reached the 2A East Regional final in 2020. Key players for the team include Zy-niyah Perry (9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 steals per game), Kyonna Kelly (6.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.6 steals) and Sanyia White-Wooten (6.1 points).

St. Pauls (18-5) will be without senior point guard Jakieya Thompson, who remains out with a knee injury; the Bulldogs are hopeful that she will be available for the second round if they advance.

The winner of St. Pauls and Kinston will face either No. 13 Manteo or No. 20 Roanoke Rapids in the second round Thursday.

North Johnston at Fairmont

Fairmont is the No. 11 seed in the 2A East Regional and will host No. 22 North Johnston in the first round at 7 p.m.

North Johnston (19-7) finished fourth in the Neuse-6 Conference and enters the playoffs coming off consecutive losses. The Panthers are seeking their first second-round playoff appearance since 2017.

Fairmont (22-4) reached the second round of the state playoffs last season for the first time since 2007.

The teams have met once in recent history, a 35-28 win by Fairmont on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Fairmont-North Johnston winner will play the winner of No. 27 South Lenoir at No. 6 East Carteret in Thursday’s second round.

Red Springs at East Bladen

Red Springs earned a No. 19 seed and will play No. 14 East Bladen in the first round at 6 p.m. in the third meeting this season between the conference foes.

East Bladen (18-7) won the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament last week, beating both regular-season co-champions Fairmont and St. Pauls en route to the title after finishing third in the regular-season standings. Laila Smith (16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals per game), NeNe Ward (10.0 points. 2.8 assists, 4.7 steals) and Meagan Burney (9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 steals) are among the key contributors for the Eagles.

The Eagles and Red Springs (13-13) split two regular-season meetings, with the home team winning each; Red Springs won 44-40 on Jan. 17 and East Bladen won 48-43 on Feb. 7.

East Bladen reached the fourth round of the playoffs last season before losing to St. Pauls; Red Springs will look to advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The winner of the rubber match will advance to face either No. 3 Northeastern or No. 30 Princeton in the second round Thursday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.