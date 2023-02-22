FAIRMONT — Let the playoffs begin.

The Fairmont girls basketball team demolished North Johnston on Tuesday, winning in the first round of the state playoffs 43-17.

Miah Smith and Sydney Brooks each scored 13 points, with Paris Bethea tallying six assists, for 11th-seeded Fairmont (23-4). Taniya Simms had six points with 12 rebounds and Amyrikal Vaught had 10 rebounds with five assists for the Golden Tornadoes.

North Johnston’s top scorer was Jessie Gross with 11 points.

Fairmont took ownership of the gym from the start. The Tornadoes busted out the 1st quarter with a 10- 2 run, with Sydney Jacobs scoring the first basket of the quarter.

Fairmont led 21-2 with two minutes left in the second quarter, and led 25-2 at halftime.

Fairmont kept tallying the scoreboard in the third quarter, with 37-6 lead at the end of the period.

No. 22 seed North Johnston (19-8) did pick it up in the fourth, scoring eleven more points with Gross scoring many of the remaining points with 3 pointers.

After No. 27 South Lenoir upset No. 6 West Carteret on Tuesday night, the Golden Tornadoes will get a second-round home game, hosting South Lenoir on Thursday night.