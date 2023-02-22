LUMBERTON — In the playoffs, expect the unexpected — anything can happen.

Craziness happened Tuesday night at Lumberton.

Ayhem Allan nailed a straightaway 3 at the buzzer, giving the Lumberton boys basketball team a 62-59 win over visiting Clayton in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

Lumberton (23-12), the No. 7 seed in the 4A East Region, will host No. 10 New Bern in Thursday’s second round; New Bern beat No. 23 Pinecrest 70-66 Tuesday.

Allan’s game-winner was preceded by a game-tying putback by Jaiden Shephard with about a minute left. Lumberton trailed 59-55 in the closing minutes before J.B. Brockington scored the first basket of the stretch run with a layup-and-1, but missed the free throw.

Brockington had 22 points with six rebounds and eight assists for the Pirates. Tre Lewis, Jacob Hammonds and Shephard all scored 12 points each; Lewis had 14 rebounds and Shephard grabbed 12 rebounds.

Allan scored just three points — the ones that counted most.

No. 26 Clayton ends its season at 14-12.

Purnell Swett girls advance

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs with a 59-42 win over Southeast Raleigh.

Eighth-seeded Purnell Swett (23-5) will face No. 24 South View in the second round; the Tigers beat No. 9 Overhills 52-49 in the first round Tuesday. The Rams swept both regular-season meetings against South View, a United-8 Conference foe.

The Rams led No. 25 Southeast Raleigh (17-9) 18-10 at the end of the first quarter, 33-14 at halftime and 45-24 at the end of the third.

Natalie Evington scored 24 points with five steals for Purnell Swett, Kylie Chavis had 21 points with eight rebounds, four assists and five steals and Nyla Mitchell had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Niyah Locklear led the Rams in rebounding with nine.

Red Springs boys, girls, Fairmont boys, Purnell Swett boys eliminated

Both Red Springs basketball teams lost in the first round of the 2A state playoffs Tuesday.

The Red Springs boys saw a 10-point third-quarter lead disappear as 14-seeded Northeastern came from behind to beat the 19th-seeded Red Devils 56-53 when the Eagles’ Xavier McNeal hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The 19th-seeded Lady Red Devils lost 77-46 at 14th-seeded East Bladen. The Eagles led 34-27 at halftime before outscoring the Red Devils 43-19 in the second half.

The Purnell Swett boys struggled defensively from the start and suffered a 96-57 loss at Richmond. The second-seeded Raiders hit 17 triples, including a school-record 10 by Jullien Cole, who scored 38 points. Richmond led the 31st-seeded Rams 35-13 after the first quarter, 56-26 at halftime and 89-49 at the end of the third.

Fairmont’s boys faced a stiff test at No. 1 Farmville Central in the 2A East first round and fell by a 79-34 final. The Jaguars led the Golden Tornadoes 21-4 after the first quarter, 51-16 at halftime and 68-24 at the end of the third.