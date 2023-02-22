PEMBROKE — Registration remains open, but will close soon, for spring sports at the Pembroke Recreation Department.

Registration for baseball and t-ball, soccer and softball runs through Tuesday. Registration for tennis lessons for both youth and adults is open through March 15. All programs cost $25.

Baseball and t-ball is open to ages 3-12 based on the child’s age on April 30. Soccer is open to ages 3-14; a current 2-year-old must turn 3 before April 30, while all other ages will be based on Aug. 1. Softball is open to ages 7-15 based on the child’s age on May 1.

Youth tennis lessons are open to aged 5-17 and adult lessons are for ages 18-and-up. Classes will begin in April.

Registrations can be taken at the Pembroke Recreation Complex during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is also open online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2252961, or mail registration forms to Town of Pembroke/Parks and Recreation, PO Box 866, Pembroke, NC 28372, or drop off in the mail box at the Recreation Complex office.

For more information please call Pembroke Recreation at 910-521-7182.