PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Fairmont native William McGirt will make his fifth start of the 2022-23 season this week at the Honda Classic in South Florida.

McGirt will tee off at 12:07 p.m. Thursday on hole No. 1 with Peter Malnati and Thomas Detry. The trio will start Friday’s second round on the 10th hole at 7:12 a.m.

McGirt has made 10 previous starts in the Honda Classic, with eight made cuts. He finished eighth in the event in 2016 and has two additional top-33 finishes; in his previous two starts in the event he finished 60th in 2021 and 66th last year. He has a career scoring average of 71.09 at PGA National’s The Champion course.

McGirt is playing the PGA Tour this season on conditional status, meaning his playing opportunities will be limited throughout the season. He has missed the cut in his last four starts, since a tie for 24th at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October; this includes his most recent start, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am three weeks ago. He is currently ranked 182nd in the FedExCup standings for the 2022-23 season.

In a weak field by PGA Tour standards, tournament favorites include Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Aaron Wise and Billy Horschel. Defending champion Sepp Straka is also in the field.