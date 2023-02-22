Five local high school basketball teams have advanced to the second round of the state playoffs after winning first-round games Tuesday. Four will host home games as the second round is played on Thursday. All games will start at 6 p.m.

The competition will stiffen as the playoffs continue, with each team looking to stay alive into Saturday’s third round.

4A Boys

New Bern at Lumberton

The Lumberton boys basketball team will host tenth-seeded New Bern in the second round.

New Bern (16-10) the 4A automatic qualifier from the split Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference and defeated No. 23 Pinecrest 70-66 in the first round Tuesday. The Bears have won six of their last seven games.

Seniors William Brimmer (17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals per game) and Keith Sampson (7.9 points, 8.1 rebounds) lead the way for New Bern statistically.

Lumberton (23-5) defeated Clayton 62-59 on an Ayhem Allan buzzer-beater in the first round. The Pirates will be seeking Thursday to advance further than last year’s team, which was eliminated at Pine Forest in the second round; Lumberton reached the 4A East Regional final in 2021 after the team’s co-state championship season in 2020.

The Lumberton-New Bern winner will face the winner of No. 2 Richmond and No. 15 Sanderson in Saturday’s third round.

4A Girls

South View at Purnell Swett

Familiar foes will meet as No. 8 Purnell Swett hosts No. 24 South View in the second round in the girls 4A East Region.

Purnell Swett (23-5) won both regular-season meetings over South View (16-11) in United-8 Conference play this season; the Rams won 67-50 in Hope Mills on Jan. 6, then won 60-55 Jan. 31 in Pembroke in a game during Kylie Chavis’ injury absence.

South View defeated No. 9 Overhills in a 51-48 first-round decision on Tuesday; the Tigers had lost three of their last four before the start of the playoffs and finished fourth in the United-8 Conference standings.

Senior guard Neveah Colon (19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.5 steals) is the focus point for the Tigers, while Nahmiah Aekins (8.4 points. 6.9 rebounds), Katelynn Swain (6.6 points. 8.8 rebounds) and Unity Youngblood (6.1 points, 10.4 rebounds) are also key contributors.

Purnell Swett defeated Southeast Raleigh 59-42 in the first round on Tuesday. The Rams program has only advanced to the third round once, nearly 30 years ago, and was eliminated in the second round against Green Level last year.

The winner between Purnell Swett and South View will face the winner of the No. 16 Wakefield at No. 1 Hillside matchup in Saturday’s third round.

2A Boys

St. Pauls at Goldsboro

The St. Pauls boys basketball team will face a major second-round test when it makes the trip north to face No. 2 seed Goldsboro.

Goldsboro (25-2) is the regular-season and tournament champion of the Neuse-6 Conference. The Cougars defeated No. 31 Roanoke Rapids 95-53 in the first round for their 15th consecutive win.

The Cougars have already defeated the Bulldogs once this season, a 77-50 victory on Dec. 6.

Goldsboro has three players averaging at least 16.0 points per game: seniors Takorrie Faison (24.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 blocks) and Tajmari Joyner (16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.8 steals) and junior Amari Latham (18.8 points. 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.5 steals).

No. 15 St. Pauls (16-2) reached the fourth round last year and the third round in 2020; the Bulldogs were eliminated before the second round of the 2021 state playoffs due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The Bulldogs’ 61-55 win over Cummings was its fourth straight in postseason play, including three Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament wins, after an even 12-12 regular season.

Thursday’s victor will advance to face either No. 10 Franklin Academy or No. 26 North Lenoir in the third round on Saturday.

2A Girls

Roanoke Rapids at St. Pauls

For the third time in four seasons, the St. Pauls and Roanoke Rapids girls basketball teams will meet on a postseason court as part of the 2A state tournament.

St. Pauls beat Roanoke Rapids 59-34 in the first round in 2020 and 59-37 in the first round in 2021. The Yellow Jackets reached the fourth round last year, falling to eventual state runner-up Farmville Central.

No. 20 Roanoke Rapids (13-9) finished fifth in the Big East Conference this season, a 2A/3A split conference. The Yellow Jackets upset No. 13 Manteo 55-44 in the first round Tuesday.

Roanoke Rapids gets 78% of its scoring from three standout players: sophomore Shaniah Daniels (14.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.8 blocks) and seniors Susanna Odom (10.3 points, 8.8 rebounds) and Skyler Wade (9.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 4.9 steals).

No. 4 St. Pauls (19-5) is looking to advance to the third round for the third time in the last four seasons, including last season’s 2A East Regional final appearance; the exception came in 2021 when positive COVID-19 tests, not a loss, knocked them out of the playoffs. The Bulldogs defeated No. 29 Kinston 60-45 in the first round Tuesday.

The winner of No. 12 Eastern Wayne at No. 5 Seaforth will await the winner of the St. Pauls-Roanoke Rapids matchup.

South Lenoir at Fairmont

The Fairmont girls basketball team was expecting one home playoff game this postseason, but Thursday will get a second against 27th-seeded South Lenoir.

South Lenoir (14-10) upset sixth-seeded East Carteret 55-47 in the first round on Tuesday. No. 11 Fairmont would have traveled to the higher-seeded East Carteret for a second-round game, but will now host the Blue Devils, who finished second in the East Central Conference this season.

Senior Gracie Howard (10.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists), sophomore Tyazhia Midgett (8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 steals) and junior Katherine Thompson (8.4 points) are the Blue Devils’ statistical leaders.

Fairmont (23-4) reached the second round of the state playoffs last season for the first time since 2007.

If Fairmont wins, the Golden Tornadoes could potentially face a fourth matchup with East Bladen; the 14th-seeded Eagles play at No. 3 Northeastern, with the winner advancing to face either Fairmont or South Lenoir.

