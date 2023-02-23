PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team was primed for three quarters to play spoiler against league-leading Belmont Abbey on Wednesday.

But the Crusaders’ 3-point shooting and offensive rebounding in the stretch run propelled a late comeback, leading Belmont Abbey to a 55-51 win to clinch the Conference Carolinas regular-season title.

“I thought in the first half our effort was great, and I thought it was in the second half too,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “We did a great job on (Taylor) Stelley, and just didn’t give her anything, and the other one we were trying to take away 3-point shots from was (Cate Schieber) and we just didn’t do a very good job there; we helped off of her, lost in transition a few times … and I thought that was the difference in the game, her making big shots. We competed hard, and then they got some offensive rebounds that hurt us down the stretch.”

UNCP (19-9, 16-4 CC) led 38-30 at the end of the third quarter and twice led by 10 in the early moments of the fourth quarter. Belmont Abbey (22-4, 19-1 CC) went on a 12-0 run, bookended by 3s from Schieber, to take a 45-43 lead with 4:36 to go.

A Kelci Adams 3 gave UNCP back the lead at 48-47 with 2:50 to go, but Schieber hit another triple at the 1:21 mark to put the Crusaders back up 50-48. Kalaya Hall’s paint jumper for UNCP tied the game with 59 seconds left before Abigail Crain put Belmont Abbey up for good with a jumper with 35 seconds remaining.

Two free throws by Crain and one by Stelley over the final 23 seconds sealed the win for the Crusaders.

Second-chance points were tied for the game at 9-9, but seven such points for Belmont Abbey came in the fourth quarter.

“It was obviously two very good teams playing good basketball, and I knew it would be a battle; two good defensive teams,” Haskins said. “It’s just they made a few more shots and got a few more second chances than we did.”

Schieber’s 20 points was a career high, hitting six 3s in the game with eight rebounds. Crain had 17 points and nine rebounds and Peyton Nation scored seven points with eight rebounds.

Clark led UNCP with 14 points and seven rebounds, Courtney Smith scored 10 points with five rebounds and four steals and Kalaya Hall had eight points and three assists.

Belmont Abbey took an 11-5 lead in the first quarter but UNCP came back to even the score at 13-13 by the end of the period as Lillian Flantos hit a game-tying shot with one second to go in the period.

Courtney Smith began the second quarter with a personal 7-0 run, and UNCP extended the run to 12-0 to take a 25-13 lead with 3:17 left in the half. The Lady Braves led 28-18 at halftime.

Belmont Abbey twice got within five points in the third quarter, but UNCP largely maintained its lead before taking its eight-point advantage to the fourth.

Smith went down for UNCP late in the third with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, and did not return. Her status — and how to replace her production if she can’t play — will be a big question mark for the Braves entering next week’s Conference Carolinas Tournament.

“Somebody’s got to come in and step up,” Haskins said. “Kelci (Adams), you need more from (Alcenia Purnell), from Kalaya. There’s not a lot of recovery time from what ails her, and we’re looking at a week or so to get back, so I think we plan to go without her and if we get her back, that’s awesome. But Zaria (Clark’s) got to be more aggressive, everybody’s got to be more aggressive offensively and take up that slack.”

The Braves will be a No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, receiving a bye to the quarterfinal round March 3 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The possibility exists that Wednesday’s regular-season finale against Belmont Abbey, who will be the tournament’s No. 1 seed, could be a matchup repeated in the tournament.

“I think we need to do a better job attacking their zone, and getting it inside their zone,” Haskins said. “I didn’t think we did a great job of that, and we’re able to do it a little bit with Zaria, but I don’t think we did it enough.”

