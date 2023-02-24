PEMBROKE — Some say it’s hard to beat a team three times. But for the Purnell Swett girls basketball team, a third win over United-8 Conference foe South View sent the Rams further in the playoffs than they’ve been in nearly three decades.

Purnell Swett earned a 68-48 win over the Tigers Thursday in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs.

No. 8 seed Purnell Swett (24-5) will travel to top-seeded Hillside in the third round on Saturday; the Hornets defeated Wakefield 71-58 Thursday. It will be the Rams’ first third-round appearance since the mid-1990s.

Purnell Swett led 24th-seeded South View (16-12) 19-12 after the first quarter and 31-25 at halftime.

Natalie Evington led the Rams with 20 points, Kylie Chavis had 18 points with eight rebounds and four assists, Nyla Mitchell scored 17 points with 19 rebounds and four assists. Niyah Locklear scored eight points with eight rebounds and two blocks for the Rams.

Harris, St. Pauls wins nailbiter

St. Pauls junior guard Jashontae Harris scored 43 points in the Bulldogs’ second-round 2A state playoff game against Roanoke Rapids — and the Bulldogs needed all of them.

Harris hit two free throws in the final seconds to give St. Pauls a 66-64 win over the Yellow Jackets to advance to the third round.

Fourth-seeded St. Pauls (20-5) will host fifth-seeded Seaforth in the third round on Saturday. Seaforth defeated No. 12 Eastern Wayne 48-24 Thursday.

No. 20 Roanoke Rapids (13-10) led the Bulldogs 32-24 at halftime and 50-44 at the end of the third quarter. The Bulldogs defeated the Yellow Jackets in the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.

Behind Harris, Aniyah Easterling scored 14 points, Zakoreya Davis had five points with 13 rebounds and Tyasia Baldwin scored four points with seven rebounds.

Fairmont dominates to advance

The Fairmont girls basketball team was dominant for a second straight playoff game this week to advance to the third round of the 2A state playoffs, defeating South Lenoir 60-19 at home Thursday.

The 11th-seeded Golden Tornadoes (24-4) advanced to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since a fourth-round appearance in 2007. Fairmont will travel to No. 3 Northeastern, which defeated No. 14 East Bladen 71-60 Thursday.

Fairmont led 27th-seeded South Lenoir (14-11) 13-3 after the first quarter, with the Blue Devils held to one first-quarter field goal. Fairmont led 23-11 at halftime.

South Lenoir cut the lead to 26-16 before a 17-0 Golden Tornadoes run pushed the lead to 47-16 early in the fourth quarter.

Taniya Simms led Fairmont with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Niah Smith and Miah Smith each scored 10, with Miah Smith dishing five assists. Paris Bethea had eight points, five assists and five steals, Sydney Jacobs scored eight points with five rebounds and Myasia Simms had seven points with five rebounds. Amyrikal Vaught had five assists for the Golden Tornadoes.

Tyazhia Midgett scored eight points and Gracie Howard had seven to lead South Lenoir.