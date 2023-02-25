Pinecrest Senior Shootout

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 62, winning by three strokes over runners-up Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear.

Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson won the first flight with a 73, winning by one strok over Warren Bowen and Bucky Beasley, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

Closest to the pin winners were Willie Oxendine, Lonail Locklear and Tim Moore.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Roy Williamson and Lonail Locklear. The second flight was won by Tommy Belch and James Humphrey with Rick Rogers and Tim Moore coming in second place. J.T. Powers, who played as a single, was the winner of the third flight followed by Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial. J.T. Powers, J.D. McGirt, Tim Moore and Kirk Hamiliton were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: James Cox with a 72, Mitch Grier 72, Richie Chmura 73, Butch Lennon 75, James Thompson 76, Mark Smith 76, Robert Clyburn 77, Tim Moore 77, Barry Leonard 77, Rickey Hamilton 77, J.T. Powers 77, Jeff Wishart 77, Mack Kenney 77, Bert Thomas 78, Jeff Broadwell 78, Danny Glasscock 78 and Robert Lawson 78.

PSRC Association of Educational Office Professionals to hold golf tournament

The Public Schools of Robeson County Association of Educational Office Professionals will hold its 16th Annual Golf Tournament March 3. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

Registration forms and checks are available at robeson.k12.nc.us and can be mailed to Rosa L. Locklear or Emma Carter at PSRCEOP, 4045 Deep Branch Road, Lumberton, NC 28360.

The cost per golfer is $60. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for seniors and an office professional with the Public Schools of Robeson County. Sponsorship includes $100 hole sponsors and $50 cart sponsors.

For more information, email Rosa Locklear at [email protected]

