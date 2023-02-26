PEMBROKE — Shylik Scriven (184 pounds) and Bryce Walker (197) each had their unblemished runs through their respective tournaments stopped with tight losses to nationally-ranked foes, while Logan Robinson bulldozed his way through the consolation bracket, to punch their ticket to the NCAA Championships and highlight action for the 18th-ranked UNC Pembroke wrestling team on Saturday at the NCAA Super Region 2 Tournament.

Six wrestlers in all earned top-8 finishes for the Black & Gold at the UNCP-hosted event. Scriven and Walker, who both posted runner-up finishes in the 184- and 197-pound tournaments respectively, were joined in the medal listing by Robinson (133, third), Joshua Feliz (141, fifth), Jake Piccirilli (149, fourth) and Massimo Sullivan (285, fourth). The Braves compiled 87 team points on the way to settling into fourth place in the 10-team event.

Scriven defeated Belmont Abbey’s Amir Joseph by an 11-4 decision and Emmanuel’s Markis Hill by 12-7 decision in his first two tournament matches before coming up short in a 7-4 decision against No. 6 Logan Hall of Lander in the championship match.

Walker won decisions against Limestone’s Jack Trautman, 8-6, and Newberry’s Khris Walton, 5-3, to reach the championship match before losing a 1-0 decision to No. 6 Anthony Yacovetti of Lander.

Robinson lost his semifinal match to Mount Olive’s Taylor Robinson by 18-6 majority decision, but pinned Emmanuel’s Eli Horton in a consolation-round match and then beat King’s Franky Medina by 3-1 decision in the third-place bout.

UNCP will be represented on the sport’s biggest stage by multiple entries for the seventh-straight season. Robinson, Scriven and Walker will compete at the NCAA Championships, March 10-11, inside the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.