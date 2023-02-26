St. Pauls’ Aniyah Easterling (0) drives towards the basket as Seaforth’s Peyton Collins (23) defends during Saturday’s third-round state playoff game at St. Pauls.

St. Pauls’ Jashontae Harris (11) drives towards the basket during Saturday’s third-round state playoff game against Seaforth at St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls girls basketball team was locked in a tight game Saturday against visiting Seaforth, but came up just short in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs with a 57-55 loss.

Fifth-seeded Seaforth (25-3) led 53-42 at the end of the third quarter and 55-43 with five minutes remaining; the Hawks scored just two points the rest of the way but the Bulldogs were unable to complete a comeback. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs (20-6) pulled to a 55-51 deficit with 1:12 to go after an 8-0 St. Pauls run.

Seaforth led 57-52 before St. Pauls’ Jashontae Harris hit a 3 as time expired.

The Hawks led 17-16 after the first quarter; the game was tied 31-31 at halftime. Seaforth outscored St. Pauls 22-11 in the third quarter to take a 53-42 lead .

Harris scored 35 points for St. Pauls. Zakoreya Davis scored six points with nine rebounds, Tyasia Baldwin had five points and eight rebounds and Aniyah Easterling had five points. Senior point guard Jakieya Thompson returned from a knee injury to play limited minutes; she scored four points with five rebounds and four steals.

The loss completes the high-school basketball career of North Carolina A&T signee Jakieya Thompson, a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, along with Aniyah Easterling and Julianna Bell. The program is 87-9 over the last four seasons, with three third-round playoff appearances and a 2A East Regional final appearance in 2022.

Lady Rams take narrow defeat at No. 1 Hillside

Facing the top seed in the 4A East Region, the Purnell Swett girls basketball team very nearly advanced to the fourth round of the NCHSAA state playoffs Saturday. But the Lady Rams ultimately fell just short in a 54-51 loss to Hillside.

Eighth-seeded Purnell Swett (24-6) had several chances to either tie the game or take the lead in the closing minutes, but could never hit such a basket. No. 1 Hillside (24-3) led 48-42 with 5:22 to go before the Rams closed to a one-point deficit at 48-47 and 50-49.

After a three-minute scoring drought by both teams, a Hornets basket with 1:01 to go made it 52-49 and two Samiyah Barker free throws gave them a 54-49 lead; Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis cut the lead to 54-51 with a layup with 20 seconds remaining, and after Hillside missed the front end of a 1-and-1 the Rams got up a potential game-tying 3 at the buzzer, but it was unsuccessful.

Hillside led 17-16 after the first quarter, 31-29 at halftime and 41-40 at the end of the third quarter.

Natalie Evington led Purnell Swett with 18 points, Chavis had 17 points with five rebounds and five assists and three steals and Nyla Mitchell scored 12 points with six rebounds. The trio, all seniors, played their final high-school game Saturday, finishing their Purnell Swett career with a 72-22 record over the last four years.

Northeastern dominates Fairmont

The Fairmont girls basketball team struggled from the start in a 78-45 loss at Northeastern Saturday in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

Third-seeded Northeastern (27-1) took a 26-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 39-14 at halftime. The Eagles led 11th-seeded Fairmont (24-5) 60-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Miah Smith led Fairmont with 12 points, Paris Bethea scored 10 points with five rebounds and three assists, Sydney Jacobs had eight points with four rebounds and Niah Smith scored seven points with four assists.

The loss brings to an end the winningest season in Fairmont girls basketball history; the Golden Tornadoes made their first third-round appearance since 2007.