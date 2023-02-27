PEMBROKE — Visiting Shepherd tacked up a trio of runs in the fourth inning to forge a 6-0 advantage, but the 13th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team pounded out 11 hits and scored 12 times the rest of the way out to fuel a 12-7 win over the Rams in Sunday’s series finale at Sammy Cox Field.

The comeback victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Braves (10-3) who will close out an eight-game home stand on Wednesday against Catawba at Sammy Cox Field. It was just the second loss in the last five outings for Shepherd (3-4) who will open up the home portion of its 2023 schedule on Friday against Lake Erie.

Freshman Kasen McCawley (1-0) picked up his first collegiate victory by working scoreless eighth and ninth innings for the Braves.

Connor Dewees homered on the second offering of the frame in the fourth inning, but Shepherd continued to add to its lead with two more run-scoring at-bats in the fourth. Idris Carter grounded in a run three batters later, and the Rams pushed their advantage out to six runs with the ensuing at-bat — a 1-out RBI single off of the bat of Mike Guzzardo.

The Braves chopped their deficit in half with three runs in the home half of the fourth. UNCP registered hits with each of its first three at-bats, including a RBI double from Spencer Faulker, and used a pair of wild pitches by the Rams to score twice more.

In the fifth, Christian Jayne reached via a 1-out single, and Ethan Ott brought the Black & Gold to within a lone run when he hammered a 3-ball offering to straightaway centerfield. Kody O’Connor knotted the score up at six apiece when he crushed a 1-and-1 pitch over the wall in right field.

UNCP broke a 7-7 tie with five more runs in the eighth. Michael Kocen drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a sac bunt and eventually scored the go-ahead run thanks to a pair of wild pitches from the visitors. Ethan Ott followed with a RBI double, Kody O’Connor hit a 2-run blast and Will Hood provided the final run of the afternoon on a sac fly to the wall in right field.

O’Connor finished 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for the Braves, Ott had three hits with a double, a home run and three RBIs and Joey Rezek had three hits including a double and scored a run.

Dewees had three hits with a double and a home run for Shepherd, Cole Daugherty had two hits including a double and scored a run, Zach Doss hit a home run and scored twice and Wyatt Miles had a home run with two RBIs. Branden Lewis (2-1) took the loss for the Rams.

UNCP will close out an eight-game home stand on Wednesday when it suits up to do battle with region nemesis Catawba (9-5). First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Sammy Cox Field.