PEMBROKE — Sophomores Bradlee Haskell and JaJuan Carr, as well as redshirt freshman Cortez Marion-Holmes, all booked a spot on the All-Conference squad, while head coach Drew Richards was lauded with Coach of the Year honors for the second straight season, with the release of the Conference Carolinas men’s basketball All-Conference Teams on Thursday morning.

Six schools sent multiple selections to the All-Conference squads, with the Braves leading the way with their three honorees. It is the eighth straight season that the program has been represented with multiple selections on an all-conference squad, and the third straight year that three players have raked in the honor. It is the third time in the last four full seasons that a UNCP skipper has captured conference coach of the year laurels as well.

Haskell picked up his first career all-conference nod as a member of the first team, while Carr and Marion-Holmes logged their first all-conference accolades as well as members of the third team.

A Southern Pines native and Pinecrest High School product, Haskell leads the Black & Gold with 13.4 points per game this season, while also adding 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals an outing as well. The sophomore has turned in double-digit scoring numbers 22 times in 2022-23, including a pair of 20-plus-point performances, and posted 13.1 points an outing on the strength of 44-percent field goal shooting inside conference play. He has a pair of double-doubles to his credit already this season, including a 17-point, 10-assist outing in a home win over Mount Olive.

Carr, a transfer from Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, has registered 10.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 28 games this season, and canned 58.2% of his field goal attempts on the way to 10.7 points an outing against Conference Carolinas foes. A native of Burgaw, Carr has tallied 10 or more points on a dozen occasions already in 2022-23, including a 23-point outing in a key win at Barton in mid-January. A 77% shooter at the free throw line, Carr has collected four or more assists in nine games this season as well.

Marion-Holmes has proven key to the success of the inside game for the Braves this season where he averages 10.2 points per game on the strength of one of the league’s best shooting percentages (.573). A 62% field goal shooter inside conference play, the Charlotte native has pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game in 2022-23 as well, while also logging 25 assists and 11 steals. He has logged 10 or more points 14 times this season, including 23-point performances against both Chowan and King. His outing against Chowan also included an 8-for-8 success rate from the field.

Richards led the Braves to a trio of program superlatives in 2022-23 as UNCP established school records for regular season victories (26), while also posting an 18-game win streak that spanned from early December to mid-January. UNCP also boasted a 23-game multi-season win streak in regular season road games, and pocketed 13 home wins — the most for the program since the 2017-18 campaign. The Black & Gold will head into this weekend’s conference tournament semifinal contest ranking among NCAA Division II’s top-5 teams in 3-point percentage defense, rebounding margin and field goal percentage defense.

The top-seeded Braves (26-2) will be back in action again on Saturday in the semifinal round of the 2023 Conference Carolinas Tournament at Wofford’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium against the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal contest between 8th-seeded Mount Olive and 4th-seeded Belmont Abbey. Saturday’s semifinal contest is slated for a 5:15 p.m. tipoff.

Smith, Clark earn second-team honors

Having played key roles for the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team throughout the 2022-23 season, Zaria Clark and Courtney Smith were rewarded for their efforts on Thursday morning when the duo lander a spot on the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team.

The announcement marks the second consecutive season that the Black & Gold has had multiple players on the all-conference team. It is the first career all-conference nod for both Clark and Smith.

A native of Stanley, Clark picked up second team honors after logging action in all 28 contests (26 starts) and averaging 30.4 minutes per game. The sophomore has scored in every game this season, including 16 double-figure outings, highlighted by a career-best 27-point showing against Emmanuel in early December. Shooting 41.7% from the field, Clark nearly averages a double-double, scoring 10.9 points and pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game, while also tallying 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. She has also grabbed 10 or more rebounds seven times this season.

A threat on both ends of the floor, Smith also earned second team honors after playing in all 28 games (25 starts) and averaging 29.5 minutes per game. A 43.4% shooter from the field, she averages 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game, while also posting a 78.4% success rate at the free throw line. The Jonesboro, Ga., native has tallied double-digit scoring efforts 17 times, including a career-best 26-point performance against King on December 15. The redshirt junior has also tallied a 33.3-percent clip from the perimeter which ranks third among league leaders.

The third-seeded Braves (19-9) will be back in action again on Friday when they take on sixth-seeded Mount Olive (15-14) in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 Conference Carolinas Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Wofford’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.