St. Pauls’ Jaymar Thompson, Fairmont’s Marcus Thompson share Coach of the Year honors

ST. PAULS — After leading the St. Pauls girls basketball team to a share of the regular-season conference title in her senior season — making it all four years with her on the team that the Bulldogs have won a conference championship — Jakieya Thompson has been named the Southeastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year for girls basketball.

St. Paul’s’ first-year coach Jaymar Thompson — Jakieya’s father — also shared the league’s Coach of the Year honors with Fairmont’s Marcus Thompson.

Jakieya Thompson earned Player of the Year honors for the second straight season, averaging 22.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 6.9 steals per game.

“It means a lot, all the hard work I’ve put in,” Jakieya Thompson said. “If it wasn’t for my teammates pushing me, my mom, my dad, everybody pushing me to be better … I couldn’t have done any of it.”

Jakieya Thompson, who was also the Robeson County Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season, is signed to play collegiately at North Carolina A&T next season.

“That’s good for her because her last season really didn’t end how she wanted it to end, but to get an award like that really helped her out confidence-wise,” Jaymar Thompson said. “It’s really big, winning it two times in a row.”

Jaymar Thompson’s Co-Coach of the Year recognition comes after the Bulldogs’ shared regular-season conference title and third-round playoff run in a 20-6 season.

“To me that’s a team award — it shows the team’s really working for you,” Jaymar Thompson said. “That to me, in our conference, shows how tough our team played, even through adversity. … I’m just proud of my girls, and their fight even when Jakieya went down.”

In addition to Jakieya Thompson, St. Pauls’ Jashontae Harris (22.2 points, 3.0 assists, 3.6 steals per game) and Aniyah Easterling (6.8 points) earned All-Conference recognition.

Fairmont’s Marcus Thompson also shared in Coach of the Year honors after the Golden Tornadoes shared the regular-season conference title with the Bulldogs; Fairmont also reached the third round of the 2A state playoffs in a 24-5 campaign.

“It means a lot. I’m very appreciative to my girls — they earned it for me. But the award definitely means a lot; it says a lot about what we’ve done the last four years,” Marcus Thompson said. “I think the work ethic and them learning anything about work ethic is huge. If I’m only teaching them about basketball, I’m failing; I want them to learn that if you work hard for something and you put in the time and you’re obedient and make sacrifices, good things come.”

Fairmont also had three players earn All-Conference selections: Taniya Simms (12.3 points, 12.6 rebounds), Paris Bethea (7.2 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 steals) and Amyrikal Vaught (5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds).

Red Springs’ Sydney Bell (9.6 points) and Monica Washington (11.9 points) also earned All-Conference honors.

Other girls All-Conference selections include: East Bladen’s Maegan Burney and Laila Smith, Midway’s Elisabeth Kirkland and McKenzie Williams, Clinton’s Brittany Blackburn and West Bladen’s Rylee Chadwick.

Six Robeson players earn SAC boys All-Conference honors

Two players each from the three Robeson County schools in the Southeastern earned All-Conference recognition.

St. Pauls’ Marcus Galbreath (9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Tyson Thompson (8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 blocks) each earned selections after helping lead the Bulldogs to the conference tournament title and a second-round state playoff appearance.

Red Springs’ Kaedon Porter (13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists) and Jaylen Sturdivant (17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.4 steals) and Fairmont’s Xavier Johnson and Landon Cummings also earned selections.

East Bladen and West Bladen shared the SAC regular-season championship, and between them also swept the conference’s postseason awards. East Bladen’s Malcolm Bolden was named conference Player of the Year; East Bladen’s Aking Elting and West Bladen’s Travis Pait shared Coach of the Year honors.

Other boys All-Conference selections include: West Bladen’s Chase Williams, Hezikiah Adams and Jackson Pait, East Bladen’s Jacob Nixon and Zamar Lewis, Midway’s Jamir McCrae and Tripp Westbrook and Clinton’s Josiah McLaurin.

