Purnell Swett’s Chase McNeill signed with Methodist basketball at a ceremony last week in Pembroke, surrounded by his family and Purnell Swett coaches and administrators.

PEMBROKE — After initially committing to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Malachi Gales realized he wanted to venture out from Robeson County for his college baseball career.

A year later, the Purnell Swett senior is set to play at the Division-I level after signing last week with UNC Greensboro.

“I went to a camp down there and I did good at the camp; I got to talk to the coaches, Coach Billy (Godwin), and it just felt like home to me,” Gales said. “I just felt like that was the right fit for me, I talked to my parents and I felt like that was the right school for me. … You always dream of doing it as a kid. That was my main goal, to make it to the next level and keep playing the game.”

Gales hit .431 with four home runs, 20 RBIs, 32 runs and 21 stolen bases last spring with Fairmont; he transferred to Purnell Swett before his senior season, which began this week.

“(He’s) a well-rounded baseball player,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “He understands the game and plays it the way it’s supposed to be played.”

Gales also had offers from UNC Asheville and Charlotte after his initial commitment to UNCP during his junior year.

“I wanted to stay in the state, but I wasn’t trying to go too close to home,” Gales said. “I wanted to be far enough but not too close.”

While Gales says his signing only means it’s time to work even harder in order to earn playing time when he steps on the UNCG campus next school year, he’s also been able to get his signing behind him ahead of his final high school season.

“I think it’s huge,” Lamb said. “Now all he’s got to do is go out and enjoy his senior year with a lot of his friends that he’s played with during the summer and in the fall over the years.”

Rams’ McNeill signs with Methodist basketball

Chase McNeill has rarely been a starter at the high-school level playing basketball at Purnell Swett. But Methodist head basketball coach Aloysius Henry sees McNeill has a potential fit in the Monarchs system, and last week McNeill signed to play for the program next year.

“The coaching staff, Coach Henry, he’s a great coach, he likes me, and me and him have built a great relationship,” McNeill said. “He says with my defense, my athleticism and the way I can shoot the ball, he welcomed me with open arms and said I fit his system really well.”

McNeill played in all 24 games for the Rams this season, averaging 2.8 points per game.

“Last year he came in and made a couple shots; he was behind a lot of seniors last year,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “This season he started four or five games for us, but he would come in, I’d put him in for defense, and he’d make a shot here and there. He had a couple games in double figures. That tells kids, you don’t have to be a starter, you don’t have to be the best player; if you really want it, you put the time in and you work at it, there’s an opportunity for you.”

Because he hasn’t been a star at the high-school level, McNeill is made even more appreciative of the opportunity he’ll get with Methodist at the NCAA Division-III program.

“I never thought I would get the chance to play,” McNeill said. “I’ve looked at this for two, three, four years and me and my father would always talk about this, and I’d talk about how much I love it and dream of playing college ball. It’s a dream come true.”

McNeill is the son of Purnell Swett girls assistant coach Matt McNeill. He also had offers from Warren Wilson and St. Andrews, with additional interest from other schools, but ended up signing with the Monarchs just up the road in Fayetteville.

“I thought about going off, and then I was like, Methodist is closer,” McNeill said. “I’ve got my family around here, around Fayetteville, and they can go watch my games and I can have a lot of support there.”

“The kid has a good attitude, hard-working,” Sampson said. “He needs to work on some things, basketball-wise; he needs to work on his defense and decision-making. But he’s a good 3-point shooter; he didn’t have a good percentage but he does have range on his shot, and he puts the time in and he works on the practice floor. He puts the time in and they’re getting a good, hard-working kid who I think in a couple of years will be able to help them.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.