UNCP men set for conference tourney, women advance to semifinals

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team has already tasted a championship. And after having experienced that sweet taste, the Braves want more of it.

The Conference Carolinas regular-season champions will look to back up that title with a conference tournament championship as they play in the league tournament this weekend at Wofford College’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Braves will begin their tournament at 5:15 p.m. in the semifinal round. The team will look to avoid the conference-tournament fate of the last two Braves teams to win regular-season conference championships, as both lost in the conference tournament.

“Each group is different,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “This group seems to be locked in and hungry for more — but you just never know until the ball goes in the air.”

The top-seeded Braves will face the winner of No. 4 Belmont Abbey and No. 8 Mount Olive, who played in Friday’s quarterfinal round; the results of that game were unavailable at press time. The Braves have posted dominant wins in recent weeks over both, with a 108-83 win over Mount Olive on Jan. 25 to complete a season sweep and an 87-51 victory over Belmont Abbey in the regular-season finale Feb. 22.

“We’ve just got to be prepared and focused for that team to play the game of their lives,” Richards said. “They’re playing with nothing to lose; there’s no tomorrow for them, and I’d like to think we have a tomorrow regardless. They’re coming in there with no tomorrow, and the way they both can shoot the 3 really well, we’ve got to be mentally and physically prepared for a battle.”

If the Braves advance, they would play for the tournament championship at 4 p.m. Sunday.

UNCP enters the conference tournament as the No. 1 team in the Southeast Regional rankings, suggesting the team could potentially host an NCAA Tournament Southeast Regional next week.

Lady Braves top Mount Olive, advance to semifinals

The third-seeded UNC-Pembroke women’s basketball team shot better than 58 percent from the field in the second half and climbed on the back of a smothering defensive effort to fuel a 69-49 victory over sixth-seeded Mount Olive in Friday’s quarterfinal round of the 2023 Atlantic Casualty Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Championships.

The result marked the 20th victory of the season for the Braves (20-9) — the first time the program has achieved that milestone win total in more than three decades. It was the second loss in the last three outings for the Trojans (15-15) who fell to 3-11 away from home this season with the setback as well.

The Braves drained half of their 12 field goal attempts in the opening quarter, and used a 6-for-10 showing at the free throw line to ultimately build a 20-10 lead by the end of the stanza.

The sides combined for just 27.5 percent (8-for-29) field goal shooting and 18 total points in the second quarter; the Black & Gold drained their last three field goal attempts to lug a 28-20 lead into the locker rooms.

The Crusaders scored the first five points of the half to chip away at their deficit, but UNC Pembroke pushed its lead back out to 33-25 after a layup from Lillian Flantos with 7:37 on the clock. Both teams struggled to score offensively for over five minutes, but Alcenia Purnell’s three-point play padded the UNCP lead, 38-30, heading into the final stanza.

The Black & Gold limited Mount Olive to a paltry 2-for-8 shooting clip in the final period and never saw its lead threatened. UNCP pushed its lead out to 20 points at 67-47 with 1:46 remaining.

Redshirt junior Kalaya Hall notched her first double-double of the season with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds, and also had five assists and two blocks. Zaria Clark scored 15 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals and Purnell hit three 3-pointers to score 11 points. Lillian Flantos was 5-for-5 from the field to score 10 points.

UNCP is now 39-18 over the last two seasons – the best two-season mark since the late 1980s. Friday’s victory snapped a 4-game skid for the Braves in conference tournament outings.

The Braves will continue their postseason road on Saturday when they lock horns with second-seeded Francis Marion (20-6) in the semifinal round of the 2023 Atlantic Casualty Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Championships. Tipoff is slated for 2:45 p.m. inside Wofford University’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Braves and Patriots split two regular-season meetings.