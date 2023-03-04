LUMBERTON — After a 20-run outburst to open the season on Tuesday, the Lumberton softball team continued the explosion in the Pirates’ second game on Friday night.

Lumberton beat nonconference visitor Ashley 17-7 in six innings, and have scored 37 runs in 10 turns at bat through two games this season.

“We’re hitting the ball right now,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “We’re executing on offense. I’m really pleased with the way we’re hitting the ball. And we’ve seen some decent pitching, so hopefully we’ll continue hitting the ball like we are. If we can hit it like that, averaging 18.5 runs per game, we can win some more games.”

The Pirates have scored multiple runs in every inning in each of their first two games except the sixth inning Friday, which was cut short as the game ended by rule when Lumberton took a 10-run lead.

As the Pirates hit, they helped Register hit the 200-win mark in his coaching career.

“My assistants throughout the years have been a big reason why we’ve won 200,” Register said, making note that assistant coach Craig Wilkins has even more wins than him. “And of course you can’t win 200 without good players and we’ve had a lot of good players, that’s a testament to our program. And one thing I’m really proud of, it’s not just the players playing softball, but what they’ve done after they graduated. They’ve went on and they’re doing well in the community, and outside that, and a lot of them are very successful — that’s what it’s all about.”

“We love Reg. He’s like a second father to most of us,” Pirates junior infielder Alona Hanna said. “We’ve been with him since we were little, and to be able to accomplish that with him is so good.”

Six Pirates were in the RBI column in Friday’s game: Alyssa Stone had five, Hanna and Tiara Stueck each had three, Emma Jones had two and Kaliegh Martin and Carlee Register each had one. Aniya Merritt, Stone and Jones each had three hits and Hanna and Nyiah Walker each had two; Merritt scored five runs, Walker had three and Hanna, Jaelyn Hammonds and courtesy runner Kaela Ortt each scored two.

It began from the first inning for Lumberton (2-0). Merritt reached on an error on a bunt leading off and Hanna hit a two-run home run to give Lumberton the lead permanently. Two more runs scored in the inning after Stueck walked and Walker reached on a bloop single before; Walker and Ortt were both plated by Jones’ RBI double.

“I think our bats are hot,” Hanna said. “We have a really good-hitting team. We’ve focused a lot on hitting and we’ve put the work in on our team, and when somebody starts it keeps going and going, we feed off each other.”

Stueck’s two-RBI single in the second scored Hammonds and Merritt, who reached on a bunt single, to give the Pirates a 6-0 lead. Ashley (1-2) scored five runs in the ensuing half-inning — four unearned — to cut the Pirates lead to 6-5; the biggest blow came on a Ragan Martin bloop double down the line to score two.

A Stone single in the bottom of the third scored three Pirates — Jones from third, Hammonds from second, and Merritt, who scored all the way from first to make it 9-5.

“Scoring from first, really I just try to be aggressive on the base paths,” said Merritt, who reached base in all five plate appearances, including two infield hits, and had three steals. “I know I have speed so I use it to my advantage, and once I see the ball down I go ahead and go.”

“She ran through a stop sign, but as long as she makes it we’re OK with that,” Register said.

Lumberton’s fourth-inning runs scored on a Martin RBI single to score Ortt, an error to plate Nyiah Walker and a Carlee Register RBI groundout to score courtesy runner Leea Wilkins.

After Ashley cut the lead to 12-7 with a half-inning including a Vayda LeQuire solo homer, Lumberton scored four in the bottom half behind an Alyssa Stone RBI double, scoring Merritt; a Hanna RBI triple to plate Stone; a Stueck RBI groundout scoring Hanna; and a run by Walker scored on an error. The Pirates stranded runners at second and third to take a 16-7 lead to the sixth. Merritt reached on an infield hit and stole second in the sixth before a Stone single plated Merritt to end the game via run rule.

Martin earned the win in the circle for Lumberton, striking out 14 Screaming Eagles batters in six innings pitched.

Griffin Pearce led Ashley with three hits and LeQuire had two, scoring two runs with two RBIs.

Lumberton faces a quick turnaround as the Pirates will face Hoke County at 1 p.m. Saturday in Raeford.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.