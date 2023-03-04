Fairmont Golf Club news

Greg Dial and Lonail Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a five-stroke victory over J.D. McGirt and Ray Lowry. The second flight was won by Larry Lynn Locklear and Bob Antone followed by Aubery Oxendine and James Oxendine. Jimmy Dyson and Larry Piland were the third-flight winners with Kirk Hamilton and Al Almond taking second place. The fourth flight was won by Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen with James Howard Locklear and Jerry Long coming in second place. Kirk Hamilton, Lonail Locklear and Knocky Thorndyke, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tommy Davis with a 70, Sean Morrow 73, Mark Madden 73, Mitch Grier 73, Bert Thomas 74, Rickey Hamilton 74, Joey Todd 77, Brian Davis 77, Donald Arnette 77, Butch Lennon 77, J.T. Powers 77, James Cox 77, Dennis Andrews 78 and James Thompson 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Roy Williamson and Lonail Locklear were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 62, winning by two strokes over runners-up Bob Antone and Larry Locklear.

Pandora Carter and Al Wall won the first flight with a 73, winning by one stroke over Atlas Warwick and Tom Cleveland, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

Closest to the pin winners were Lonail Locklear, Jimmy Dyson and Larry Locklear.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

