INDIANAPOLIS — Junior Mariel Mencia Martinez added her name to a short, but distinguishable, list on Friday evening when the Dominican Republic native was invited to take part in the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships, March 8-11, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Mencia Martinez is the second UNC Pembroke swimming student-athlete in three seasons to secure a spot on the sport’s biggest stage, joining former teammate Gillian Manning who competed in four events at the 2021 NCAA Championships. Mencia Martinez registered a trio of NCAA B Standard times in the 50-yard Freestyle this season, including a pair of qualifying marks at last month’s Conference Carolinas Championships.

She topped the field in both the preliminary rounds and the finals of the 50-yard Freestyle at that event, including a meet- and school-record time of 23.45 seconds in the finals.

The preliminary rounds of the 50-yard Freestyle are scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. inside the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI. The finals of the event are slated to take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Track and field starts outdoor season at Seahawk Invitiational

The UNC Pembroke men’s track & field team kicked off the season in grand fashion after logging 10 personal-best marks on the opening day of the UNCW Seahawk Invitational on Friday at the Greene Track & Field Complex.

Newcomer Ben Oxendine finished fourth in the Javelin Throw with a big personal-best mark of 47.79-meters and placed 15th in the Hammer Throw after a toss of 27.30-meters. Sabastian Bradley finished sixth in Hammer Throw with a mark of 41.40-meters and freshman Travis Thibodeaux registered an 11th place finish in the Javelin Throw. Matthew Geer finished in the top-10 for Hammer Throw with a mark of 38.61-meters, while newcomer Daevohn Smith finished 16th in both the Hammer Throw and Javelin Throw.

The Braves will be back in action on March 16 for the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational. The meet will be held at the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach S.C.

Adams named Conference Carolinas Elite 23 Award winner

A pivotal presence for the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team both on the court and inside the classroom, redshirt sophomore Kelci Adams added her name to a short list of the program’s elite student-athletes on Friday when she was crowned as the Elite 23 award winner for Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball.

Adams became just the second UNCP women’s basketball player in the 49-season history of the program to don a league sport’s most elite academic prize, joining former standout Avery Locklear who raked in the honor following both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns.

The Elite 23 Award honors Conference Carolinas student-athletes with the highest cumulative grade point average at their respective championship site. The award is modeled after the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award, and it allows all student-athletes at the final championship site to win the award.

A native of Fort Mill, S.C., Adams maintains a 3.935 cumulative GPA as a psychology major at UNCP. She has played in all 29 games for the Braves this season.

Third-seeded UNCP (20-9) will be back on the hardwood again on Saturday afternoon when they go toe-to-toe with second-seeded Francis Marion (20-6) in the semifinal round of the 2023 Atlantic Casualty Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Championships. Tipoff is slated for 2:45 p.m. inside Wofford University’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

