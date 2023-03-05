UNC Pembroke women’s basketball coach John Haskins celebrates after cutting down the net after the Braves defeated Belmont Abbey in Sunday’s Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

UNC Pembroke’s Kalaya Hall (23, black jersey) takes a shot attempt as Belmont Abbey’s Catherine Hendershott (23, white jersey) defends during Sunday’s Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Hall was named the tournament MVP after scoring 21 points in the championship game.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Defense wins championships.

It may be an overused cliche — but it was never more true than Sunday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team smothered Belmont Abbey defensively for 40 minutes in the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship, earning a 56-46 win over the top-seeded Crusaders for the program’s first conference tournament title.

“(At the buzzer, my mind) was like ‘wow, really?’ It was obviously a good feeling,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “I guess when (Hall) got the last defensive rebound and we got fouled and were going to be up seven, nine (points) with seconds left, I thought ‘OK, we’re going to do this.’ It’s just a good feeling, all the hard work these girls have put in.”

The tournament championship gives UNCP (22-9) an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, the first appearance in program history.

“It’s been a program goal,” said Haskins, who will coach in the NCAA Tournament for the first time after 29 combined seasons as UNCP’s men’s and women’s coach. “Every year … we just want to try to get to the NCAAs; be as good as we can be and try to get to the NCAAs. That was a goal this year and we were very close to winning the regular-season championship.”

Braves guard Kalaya Hall was named the tournament MVP, scoring 21 points in the championship game and 58 in three tournament games.

“It’s my first year here,” Hall said. “I just want to thank coach and the team for accepting me, and giving me the opportunity to come and play for a conference championship. All the extra stuff, I don’t even know about, but it just feels good and I’m just very grateful and thankful that I’m in this position and got this opportunity.”

Zaria Clark, scored 11 points with 15 rebounds Sunday, and Aniah McManus, who had six points, five rebounds and six assists Sunday after Saturday’s breakout 16-point performance, were also named to the All-Tournament team.

The Braves held Belmont Abbey (23-5) without a field goal for the first 12:06 of the game, taking a 14-2 lead after the first quarter and a 16-2 lead early in the second period. The Crusaders shot 2-for-20 (10.0%) for the first half, and UNCP took a 23-14 lead at halftime.

“I thought our defense was really good in the second half yesterday, and I thought it was locked in all day today,” Haskins said. “Even (Abigail Crain), who’s a really good player, and has gotten so much better from last year; she hit a lot of contested jumpers, and if they were going to beat us we wanted them to beat us with contested jumpers. I don’t think we gave (Cate Schieber) any contested 3s, and she hit six against us in Pembroke, so we did a much better job on her also.”

After UNCP shot 1-for-9 from 3 in the first half, the Braves started to make shots in the second half, largely allowing them to maintain the lead even as Belmont Abbey showed moderate offensive improvement in the second half.

The Crusaders cut the Braves’ lead to 25-18 before Alcenia Purnell and Kalaya Hall each hit 3s midway through the third quarter for a 31-18 advantage. Aniah McManus hit another key 3, banking it in for a 36-27 lead after the lead had been trimmed to six.

Belmont Abbey, though, ended the third quarter with a 7-0 run to make it 36-34, then tied the game at 36-36 when Catherine Hendershott opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a basket.

Kalaya Hall hit a traditional 3-point play, giving the Braves the lead for good with 8:14 to go at 39-36. Moments later, Kelci Adams hit a triple in transition, and Hall nailed another from outside for a 45-38 lead with 5:16 remaining.

“We struggled against their zone; we finally got the ball inside, and did some inside-out and hit some 3s,” Haskins said. “I thought we had some good looks in the first half, but we were 1-for-9 from the 3. … We finally knocked a few down and that gave us some separation.”

“(It’s) just being aggressive,” Clark said. “I know our teammates are trying to get in there in the 2-3 (zone), trying to get in the middle, and you can either kick out or take it yourself. But we were being aggressive to keep the lead up.”

Belmont Abbey twice closed within five in the final minutes, including a 49-44 deficit after an Abigail Crain jumper with 1:16 remaining. But the Crusaders were 1-for-6 from the floor, and 0-for-3 from distance, after that make, while the Braves got a layup from Hall, a free throw from Malea Garrison and two foul shots from Hall to go up 54-44 with 20 seconds left.

Crain led Belmont Abbey with 17 points and Hendershott scored 12 points. Crain and Taylor Stelley were named to the All-Tournament team.

Sunday’s game followed a similar arc to the Braves’ loss against Belmont Abbey in the regular-season finale on Feb. 22, which clinched the Conference Carolinas regular-season title for the Crusaders. This time, though, the Braves better withstood Belmont Abbey’s second-half surge — making all the difference in Sunday’s outcome.

“We did a better job on (Schieber), that’s the biggest thing. And we gave up some key offensive rebounds down the stretch last week, and we did a better job on the glass,” Haskins said, noting the Braves’ 40-31 rebounding advantage. “We did a better job on the glass not giving them second-chance opportunities.”

Playing without Courtney Smith — who was lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in that Feb. 22 loss to Belmont Abbey — and playing higher-seeded teams in the last two games, UNCP showed its makeup to win the title — the makeup of a championship team.

“We said before the game, this game’s going to be about grit,” Haskins said. “And I thought we showed a lot of grit.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.