PEMBROKE — Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke heard their names called as the fields were announced Sunday night for the Division II NCAA Tournament.

The Braves men earned a No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 North Georgia; the men’s Southeast Regional will be held at top-seeded Augusta. UNCP earned an at-large berth after winning the Conference Carolinas regular-season championship; the Braves were upset by Belmont Abbey in the conference tournament semifinals Saturday.

The UNCP-North Georgia game is set for a noon tipoff on Saturday. The second round of the Southeast Regional will be Sunday and the regional championship will be March 14.

The Braves men are one of two Conference Carolinas teams to earn NCAA berths, alongside tournament champion Emmanuel, who is a No. 8 seed and will face No. 1 Augusta in the first round.

Other men’s Southeast Regional first-round matchups include: No. 3 Lincoln Memorial vs. No. 6 Lander and No. 4 USC Aiken vs. No. 5 Catawba

The Lady Braves will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, earning an automatic berth after winning the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship Sunday over Belmont Abbey; UNCP earned a No. 8 seed and will face top-seeded Catawba in the opening round. Catawba will host the women’s Southeast Regional.

The UNCP-Catawba matchup will tip off at 5 p.m. Friday in Salisbury. The second round of the Southeast Regional will be Saturday and the regional championship will be March 13.

The Lady Braves are the only team from Conference Carolinas to make the field.

The women’s Southeast Regional also includes these matchups: No. 2 Wingate vs. No. 7 North Georgia, No. 3 Georgia Southwestern vs. No. 6 USC Aiken and No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne vs. No. 5 Clayton State.