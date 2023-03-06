Pirates’ Brockington, 3 Lady Rams earn first-team All-Conference honors

PEMBROKE — After leading an upstart team to a tie for third in the conference standings during a slow start to the season, Purnell Swett’s Jeremy Sampson has been named the United-8 Conference Coach of the Year.

Purnell Swett began the season 0-6, though five of those losses came in nonconference play; the Rams then went 9-5 in the United-8 Conference to finish in a tie for third in the league with Cape Fear.

Sampson has coached the Rams since 2010; this is his first conference Coach of the Year recognition.

Sampson’s award is part of the league’s All-Conference team and postseason awards, which were recently announced.

Lumberton’s J.B. Brockington (18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 2.8 steals per game) earned first-team All-Conference honors. His Pirates teammates Tre Lewis (10.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks) and Jacob Hammonds (11.1 points) earned second-team selections and Cobe Oxendine (8.4 points) and Jaiden Shephard (6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds) were honorable mentions.

Purnell Swett’s Connor Harris (15.0 points, 3.3 assists, 4.4 steals) was named second-team All-Conference; Marcus Lowry (8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds), Adarius Grissett (7.0 points) and Collin Sampson (7.0 points) were honorable mentions.

Seventy-First’s Jared Davis (17.2 points, 10.8 rebounds) was named United-8 Player of the Year. Other first-team selections included Cape Fear’s Masaun Bryant, South View’s Raylan Mesa-McLucas, Seventy-First’s Randy Dockery and Gray’s Creek’s Eden Hilton-Epps.

3 Lady Rams earn first-team All-Conference honors

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team’s three seniors each earned first-team All-Conference honors when the United-8 girls All-Conference team and postseason awards were recently announced.

Guards Natalie Evington (19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 steals), Nyla Mitchell (15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.8 steals) and Kylie Chavis (21.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 4.5 steals) each earned first-team selections after leading the Rams to a second-place conference finish and a third-round appearance in the 4A state playoffs.

Lumberton’s La’Kayia Hunt and Carly Hammonds earned second-team honors and Gabby Locklear was named an honorable mention.

Cape Fear’s Jayda Angel (29.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 6.4 steals) was named United-8 Player of the Year; the Colts’ Brian Graham was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Other first-team selections included Jack Britt’s Zahara Gerald and South View’s Neveah Colon.